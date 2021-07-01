6 fruit-infused skincare products to add to basket now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s no secret that fruit is packed with clever antioxidants and other health-boosting properties, which is why we’re recommended to eat five fruit and vegatable portions a day. But what about fruit in your skincare? It’s the current hot trend making waves in the beauty industry…

Rumoured to boost skin’s hydration, luminosity and plumpness, fruit-infused skincare products are as cool as they sound. See which fruity skincare products are worth shopping below…

Power Smoothie Skin Polish, £35, Wild Science Lab

Containing Vitamin C as a main ingredient, which helps shield skin from daily environmental and lifestyle challenges, this energising polish should be massaged into damp skin to exfoliate and recharge your radiance.

Juice Boost Brightening Serum, £38, Wild Science Lab

Combat lacklustre skin with this clever serum, which is packed full of ingredients including grapefruit oil, orange oil, and organic aloe vera. Use this day and night to encourage a brighter, firmer and more hydrated complexion.

Bright Start SPF 30 Broad Spectrum UV Shield, £39, Wild Science Lab

Everyone should be wearing an SPF daily to protect their skin from harmful UV rays. We love this one from Wild Science Lab, because it contains stabilised Vitamin C, an antioxidant Vitamin E, Sweet Almond oil and organic Aloe Vera.

Night Shift Renewal Eye Serum, £30, Wild Science Lab

Brighten your delicate eye area and fight signs of fatigue with a gentle eye serum. This one is formulated with fruit ingredients including mango seed and pomegranate for natural anti-aging effects.

Light Switch Hyperpigmentation Serum, £30, Wild Science Lab

Suffer from uneven skin tone or pigmentation? A fruity skincare product that includes Tranexamic Acid will help fade discoloration and brighten the skin. And remember – to ensure you don’t get further pigmentation, make sure you’re applying your SPF daily!

