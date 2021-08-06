Holly Willoughby shares stunning holiday selfie – and fans are in love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby is currently enjoying a well-earned summer break from hosting This Morning alongside close friend Phillip Schofield. The 40-year-old presenter shared a gorgeous selfie on Friday morning, showing off her natural beauty in her up close and personal snap.

The star modelled barely-there makeup, applying a touch of mascara, blusher, a soft pink lip liner and a clear gloss. She styled her icy blonde locks in a loose updo, with soft waves framing her face.

Clearly in beach holiday mode, Holly appeared to be wearing a white string bikini and a pretty blue cover-up.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals exciting news during summer break

Holly's image, which she captioned: "Morning …. Coffee?" was met by an influx of compliments from her fans on Instagram, who praised her for championing natural beauty and not going down the cosmetic surgery route.

One said: "So naturally beautiful" while another commented: "Natural beauty no fillers in that beautiful face". A third asked: "Your skin is flawless, what is your secret?"

Fans asked Holly what the secret to her flawless skin is

Well, we actually do know the secret to her amazing skin – and you can get it on the high street. Turns out that Holly enhances her natural beauty with a bargain concealer that costs just £4.90!

Sharing the secrets to Holly's enviable glow, her make-up artist Patsy O'Neil previously revealed that she loves The Ordinary's concealer, which is available in a whopping 36 shades.

The Ordinary Concealer, £4.90, LookFantastic

Holly, who is a brand ambassador for Garnier, also swears by their products and previously revealed that she is a big fan of the super affordable Reusable Make-up Remover Eco Pads as well as the Micellar Cleansing Water for sensitive skin.

She has also credited Caudalie's Beauty Elixir for making her skin "zing" and giving her a dewy glow. The celeb-favourite spray contains plant extracts and the brand's hero ingredient – grape water.

