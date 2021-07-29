Holly Willoughby's £3million family home set for new changes? The This Morning star's neighbours expressed their concerns

Holly Willougby's home with husband Dan Baldwin already boasts six bedrooms, but it could soon increase in size after she has been granted permission to build an extension, an allegedly controversial decision among her neighbours.

The This Morning star has lived in her beautiful £3million west London house with her three children Harry, Belle and Chester since 2011, but the couple have submitted several plans to extend the home since then.

Now, the MailOnline has reported that Richmond Council is allowing Holly to build her first-floor extension – which is just part of her desired changes.

Holly and Dan wanted to add a first-floor side and front extension and build a side dormer roof extension, but their neighbours reportedly expressed concerns about the prospect of building noise.

Back in 2016, the couple's plans to add a two-storey extension were also denied.

Holly and Dan plan to extend their home

Although Holly keeps a lot of her private life under wraps, the presenter has shown off glimpses of her incredible home on Instagram, including her spacious white kitchen and large green garden complete with a vegetable patch – so it's no wonder that she wants to make the most of it.

Chatting in an interview with her This Morning co-star, Phillip Schofield, the star said that she wanted to continue to spend more time at home following the end of the lockdown.

Holly's kitchen at the London home

Holly explained: "There’s no reason why you have to go across town for a meeting. You can do those things on Zoom within your house and then you’re there when the kids get back from school. That type of thing, that real home time.

"The kids have really enjoyed me being back in the afternoons a lot more and most afternoons I am, because This Morning is in the morning, but quite often I’ll have bits and bobs to do. So for me, just having that time at home, I don’t want to give too much of that back now."

