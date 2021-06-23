Tracee Ellis Ross’ favorite luxe sunscreen is infused with bee pollen 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Tracee Ellis Ross' skin is flawless with or without makeup, so when she spills her beauty secrets, we listen - and take notes. To kick off the official start of summer, the Black-Ish star revealed three of her favorite beauty products for the season and we want every one of them.

We were particularly intrigued by the second beauty product on the list she shared in a video for Coveteur on Instagram: Epicuren’s Xtreme Cream.

Tracee revealed her favorite beauty products in an Instagram video for Coveteur

“You’ve got to have sunblock,” Tracee said in the clip that showed her standing outside in a field wearing a black bubble coat. “There’s a sunblock from Epicuren called Xtreme cream. It’s 45 SPF. Yes! and it has propolis - how do you say it?’ She yelled to a friend with a giggle. “The bee pollen stuff in it.”

Needless to say, we immediately tracked it down and found it on Amazon.

Epicuren’s Xtreme Cream, $43, Amazon

Propolis is a compound produced by bees and is thought to fight infections, heal wounds, and more, according to Healthline. It also helps shield skin from harsh environmental elements.

In addition to its healing qualities, the silky Epicurian cream is moisturizing and helps skin appear more supple and radiant.

As for Tracee’s other two beauty finds, they come directly from her own beauty company, Pattern Beauty, and fittingly, the fashionista changed her ensemble two times to reveal each one.

Tracee wears her hair natural and swears by her Pattern Beauty products

"The Pattern Shower Brush," she said as she appeared fresh-faced in the video rocking two french braids, a fringed floral top, and chandelier earrings. "I can’t live without it. It makes the girls pop. It makes the girls juicy and joyful - and it comes in a mini size."

Pattern Shower Brush, $17, Ulta

She also swears by Pattern Beauty’s Lightweight Conditioner, "which can be used as a co-wash and you can use it as a conditioner," she said wearing a no-makeup makeup look with a pop of berry on her lips and drop earrings.

Pattern Beauty Lightweight Conditioner, $25, Ulta

Excuse us while we scoop up all three.

