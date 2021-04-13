We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The ongoing response to the fourth season of The Crown proves that Princess Diana is just as iconic today as she was when she was alive. An icon before her time, the Princess of Wales continues to influence fashion and beauty trends almost two decades on from her tragic passing.

As someone who experiences breakouts and redness myself, I was surprised to learn from reports in The Telegraph and Good Housekeeping that Diana suffered with rosacea - a common inflammatory skin condition that affects 1 in 10 of us. The condition that affects my complexion can leave skin on the face and neck blushed or inflamed when certain triggers cause the blood vessels in the dermal layer to flare up.

The princess owed her glowing complexion to a dedicated skin routine

It's therefore no surprise that Princess Diana took great care of her skin, especially if it was prone to sensitivity, bumps and breakouts.

Speaking to Stylist in 2012, Diana's make up artist Mary Greenwell said: "Diana would always make sure she took her make up off at the end of the day and make sure she always had a clean face before applying make up".

According to Greenwell, the Princess took great care of her skin, committing to a traditional cleanse, tone, moisturize approach. "She’d be now using serums and definitely using sun block every day," she added.

There is no permanent cure to rosacea, however, with the right treatment symptoms can be kept under control. If you're seeking a gentle skin routine to keep your redness at bay, we've compiled the ultimate list of sensitive skin-friendly products, as approved by HELLO's! Junior Lifestyle Writer, who also experiences flare ups with the condition.

Paula's Choice Calm Nourishing Gel Cleanser

Calm Nourishing Gel Cleanser, £20, Paula's Choice

Face wipes and harsh exfoliators can make rosacea-prone skin extremely irritated. This lightweight cleanser is great for removing make up and debris at the end of the day. It's powerful enough to cleanse the skin, but gentle enough to be used without causing any extra irritation.

Clinisoothe+ Skin Purifier

Clinisoothe+ Skin Purifier, £14.95, Boots

Hypochlorous is the one ingredient you need if you have skin that's prone to redness and breakouts. It's ideal for sensitive skin and will help flare-ups recover quickly. Spritz onto the skin morning and night after cleansing to soothe redness, calm irritation and keep inflammation at bay.

Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Oil-Infused Serum

Rose Deep Hydration Oil, £52, Cult Beauty

If you're looking to recreate Princess Diana's glow – this product is the answer. Created to deliver both deep hydration and nourishment, rosehip oil is perfect for ultra-dewy skin that’s plumped with moisture.

La Roche Posay Ultra-Light Invisible Fluid SPF50+

Ultra-Light Invisible Fluid, was £18, now £14.40, La Roche Posay

Whether you have rosacea-prone skin or not, wearing an SPF is an absolute must. Not only does it prevent ageing, but sunburn can be extremely damaging to the delicate skin on the face.

This ultra light option from La Roche Posay won't burn or irritate your skin if it's prone to sensitivity.

