Amanda Holden's go-to skin-booster is in the Amazon beauty sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Are you ready for a your glow-up? Take a page out of Amanda Holden's beauty book by snapping up some of her top skincare secrets – on sale!

RELATED: HELLO! Mum on the Run: We test Amanda Holden's makeup must-haves

Yes, some of the most popular products from celebrity favourite Elemis, loved by Amanda Holden as well as Cara Delevingne and Stacey Solomon, are in Amazon's spring sale at a discounted price.

Amanda told HELLO! she keeps Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro-Mist handy in her bag all day to refresh her makeup and give her skin a boost

Don't you just love it when a celebrity-approved product is a total steal? And it's even better when it's a huge selection to choose from!

MORE AMAZON BEAUTY: Meghan Markle's fave mascara is less than £5 in the Amazon sale

Here are Amanda Holden and more stars' top Elemis picks to get you started…

Amanda Holden's favourite: Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro-Mist

Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro-Mist, was £43 DEAL PRICE: £32.25, Amazon

Follow Amanda Holden's lead and opt for a refreshing mist! Recommending the Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro Mist, she told HELLO!: "With my early morning starts for radio my makeup can sometimes dry out by the end of the day so I like to keep this hydrating mist handy in my bag to refresh my makeup and give my skin a little boost."

READ: Amanda Holden is simply stunning in hot pink outfit

Rochelle Humes' favourite: Pro-Collagen Advanced Eye Treatment

Elemis Pro-Collagen Advanced Eye Treatment, was £45 DEAL PRICE: £33.75, Amazon

After revealing that she does her own makeup for This Morning, Rochelle Humes credited this eye treatment as one of her go-to products.

Cara Delevingne's favourite: Pro-Collagen Eye Masks

Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks, was £50.50 DEAL PRICE: £37.88, Amazon

Cara Delevingne's make-up artist Romy Soleimani revealed these soothing Elemis eye masks were part of the actress' day-to-day routine during the Suicide Squad press tour. "I used these Elemis Pro-Collagen Eye Masks under her eyes while I was doing the makeup," the MUA told Marie Claire. "And then I would peel it off and do her skin. That was a great way of not only catching fallen shadow, but it also refreshes and plumps."

Stacey Solomon's favourite: Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, was £85 DEAL PRICE: £63.75, Amazon

Stacey Solomon will likely be eyeing up this Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, which is one of the items stocked in her beauty fridge at home.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham swears by this £21 three-in-one skincare favourite

Lorraine Kelly's favourite: Pro-Radiance Cleanser

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, was £44 DEAL PRICE: £33, Amazon

In the past, Lorraine Kelly's hair and makeup artist Helen Hand told HELLO! she uses Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm to maintain a healthy and luminous look at red carpet events – and it's also loved by Christine Lampard and Charlotte Hawkins.

KEEP READING: 15 best overnight face masks that work while you sleep

MORE: A CBD face mask that combats spots and fine lines? Kristen Bell and Gwyneth Paltrow swear by skincare just like it

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.