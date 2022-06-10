Emilia Clarke's favorite cult makeup & skincare line is half off at Saks Fifth Avenue

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Emilia Clarke has one of the most flawless complexions in Hollywood – so when she raves about a product, you can bet we're taking notes.

Luckily for us, the Game of Thrones actress has shared the secrets to her glowing skin and the cult brand that helps her achieve it – Clinique. But in even better news, many of Emilia's must-have products are currently up to half off in the Saks Fifth Avenue sale through June, and you can get an extra 15% off beauty with code HAPPY22SF from June 9-13!

Emilia has a flawless complexion

It's easy to see why the star is now a global ambassador for the brand, a collaboration she has said suits her perfectly, as Clinique has been a "staple throughout her entire life".

One of Emilia's go-to products is Clinique's Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm, which she said "feels incredible", adding: "Who knew you could actually look forward to removing makeup? I've told everyone I know about it."

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm, $30.60 / £39, Saks Fifth Avenue

The lightweight makeup remover is great for all skin types and transforms from a solid balm into a silky oil that quickly dissolves makeup and sunscreen.

When it comes to makeup, Emilia loves Clinique's Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation with SFP20, which combines the skin-perfecting coverage of a foundation with the power of a serum and with prolonged use "helps to brighten and refine skin tone and texture".

"I love knowing that the foundation I wear daily has skincare benefits too," she said.

Clinique Even Better Serum Foundation, $35.70 / £34, Saks Fifth Avenue

Emilia previously shared her complete skincare routine, telling Marie Claire: "I do a double cleanse when I'm working on set using Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm, which is amazing for when I have my full face on.

"Then I use the All About Clean All-in-One Cleansing Micellar Milk."

Clinique Clarifying Lotion, $24.65 / £30, Saks Fifth Avenue

"The champion for me is Clarifying Lotion," Emilia added. "Then you bam it with your moisturizer; the Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator is just incredible.

"Now what I've added in is the Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum. It's got hyaluronic acid, retinoid, and peptide-rich blend CL1870 Peptide Complex. It's the bomb!"



