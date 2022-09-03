Michael Strahan unveils first look at long-awaited skincare line – fans react The GMA star is expanding his brand

Michael Strahan is already a man of many talents and has built himself quite an empire with his different ventures.

SEE: Michael Strahan shares incredible glimpse inside underground man cave at NYC home

Not only has he enjoyed a successful NFL career, but he's also a beloved TV star and adored member of the GMA team who has created his own Michael Strahan Brand that focuses on men's tailored clothing, activewear, denim, and men's accessories.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michael Strahan's daughter makes runway debut

But Michael is not satisfied with just conquering men's clothing as he revealed last year that he is launching his own skincare line, and on Friday he gave fans a sneak peek at his long-awaited products.

Taking to Instagram, Michael posted a photo of some very sleek packaging that featured a two-tone colorway of black and gold, with 'Strahan' embossed across the top. Captioning the arty shot, he wrote: "It's time to defend your skin. More coming soon…."

MORE: Michael Strahan's office inside New York home is so unexpected – see inside

SEE: Michael Strahan shares rare glimpse inside spacious garden in family home

Fans were quick to react and appeared to be very excited to get their hands on his products, with one responding: "Love the packaging!" A second said: "Tres chic!"

A third added: "I'm sure you'll do great with your products," and a fourth simply commented with several love-struck emojis.

Michael's skincare line has yet to get a release date

While Michael didn't share exactly what the product in the photo was, he did reveal last year that the line will include a cleansing gel, clear shave gel, post-shave balm, hydrating moisturizer, and nourishing beard oil.

The collection is designed to meet the needs of the modern man with a busy, on-the-go lifestyle and represents the latest evolution of the Michael Strahan brand.

"How you present yourself is so important," he said when the line was first announced. "If you look good, you feel good and to me, dressing is only part of it. Skin care and grooming are equally important."

Michael uses his own products to look after his skin

He added: "It shouldn't be over-complicated or intimidating for a guy to find products that work for him. I use these products every day, before and after work, while traveling or after a workout.

"Just like my suit and athleisure lines, these Michael Strahan skin products were developed out of my personal need for a quality, hassle-free skin regimen that works."

The products are clean and cruelty and paraben-free with all packaging made from post-consumer recycled plastic, sugarcane, and glass. Pricing will range from $12 to $15, with gift sets starting at $28.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.