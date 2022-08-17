Rihanna's latest skincare secret is in the Fenty Skin Black Friday sale

Rihanna is best known for her music but over the past few years, her beauty line, Fenty Skin has made a big impression on consumers all over the world.

Fenty Skin Fat Water is an especially popular product and, earlier this year, Rihanna unveiled a new addition to the line – and they're both 25% off in the big Fenty Beauty Black Friday sale.

Alongside Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin treats that are up to 60% off in the Black Friday sale, the newly launched Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence is here to give you even silkier skin with hyaluronic acid and tamarind as key ingredients, and a thicker toner-essence combo for people who like their skincare with some extra substance.

Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence, $24 (WAS $32)

Suitable for all skin types, it’s also clean, vegan, earth-conscious, and formulated without gluten. And it's only $24 on sale. Perfect.

If you’ve been looking for a secret ingredient to give your skin a much-needed boost of hydration and glow, look no further because this new iteration of Fat Water will keep your skin barrier strong and dewy. It helps skin recover from stress while also minimizing the appearance of pores, evening out skin tone, and giving you an overall brighter complexion.

Rihanna herself said, “This is the Fat Water for thirsty skin. For all my people who are looking to drench their dry skin with hydration but still need the toning and refining benefits of a toner, I got you with this one!” Has Rihanna ever let you down? We thought not.

What's in Fenty Skin Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence?

Besides hyaluronic acid and tamarind, the new Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence features niacinamide, which helps brighten skin tone and gently fade away dark spots, and Barbados cherry and green tea extracts to serve as skin conditioners (softeners) to give you that baby-soft skin we all crave. Mineral PCAs help bind moisture to skin so that hydration lasts longer and strengthen your skin barrier to keep it healthy and protect it against outside contaminants, toxins, and germs. A healthy skin barrier keeps your skin smooth, even toned, soft, and plump!

How do you use it?

You can use the Fenty Skin Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence in the morning after cleansing and at night after makeup removal and cleansing. Apply it to dry skin and pat and press (don't rub!) it all over your face to let it absorb properly.

How is Fenty Skin Fat Water "earth-conscious"?

The Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence comes in minimalist packaging to reduce waste. There's no shrink wrap or box. The cap and bottle are also recyclable. After you've used up all the product, separate the bottle and cap and recycle them separately. Make sure the bottle is washed out with water before recycling.

