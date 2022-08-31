Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her fave body wash as she rocks nude swimsuit in the shower

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Gwyneth Paltrow is a fan of clean living - so what better way to reveal her new body skincare favourites than in the shower?

RELATED: Lupita Nyong'o swears by this $24.99 all-natural body oil

In line with her chill, luxury minimalist vibes, the star rocked a barely-there nude swimsuit to let beauty fans and followers in on the new secret to getting her glow on - and we've figured out how to get 30% off her faves.

DISCOVER: This traditional Chinese medicine-based supplement has fans saying: 'My gut has never felt better'

We've noticed that Gwyneth loves a good spaghetti-strap one-piece swimsuit, particularly looks by environmentally friendly brands Bondi Born and Jade Swim.

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow's kitchen-decluttering pan set is on sale for $108

And the 49-year-old looked phenomenal in her 90s-inspired one-piece as she showed us the two key products she uses to get the "ULTIMATE body glow".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwyneth shows off the secret to her glow in the shower

First, Gwyneth lathers up with the Goop Beauty Microderm Body Polish, which is designed to make your whole body feel "instantly smoother".

SHOP THE COMBO FOR 30% OFF: Feel Fantastic Naked Kit, $48 / £68.20, Goop

SHOP NOW

After stepping out of the shower she smoothes on the "heavenly" smelling Afterglow Body Oil. "It’s the best one I’ve ever tried," she commented.

GET THE LOOK FOR LESS: GWYNETH'S '90s NUDE SWIMSUIT

ONIA Isabella underwire swimsuit, more colours, was $175 now $70 / £59, The Outnet

SHOP NOW

Stone Fox One Piece Swimsuit, $90 / £88, Free People

Jade Swim Trophy One Piece Swimsuit was $198 now $99 / £87.42, Bloomingdale's

SHOP NOW

You can buy each separately for $48, but we recommend saving some cash by picking up the The Feel Fantastic Naked Kit, which has both for $67.20.

"The results are even better than the experience: Your skin is just so soft afterward, and truly, it glows."

With help from Gwyneth's faves, we are ready to create our own home spa...

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.