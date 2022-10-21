7 best moisturisers for oily skin - and all of them have amazing reviews

If you have oily skin, choosing a moisturiser can be tricky. Many of us shy away from anything too nourishing in the fear that our complexion will look even shinier, but forget what you thought you knew because dehydrated skin is actually the main cause of excess oil.

Hydration aside, the main role of your moisturiser is to lock in your other skincare (like serums) and create a barrier between your skin and the outside elements. However, from mattifying to blemish busting, many tick multiple boxes.

After searching online for products with five-star reviews, plus some we’ve tested ourselves, we’ve found the best hydrating moisturisers suitable for oily skin, that will leave it looking and feeling nourished, clear and healthy, but with minimal shine. Think glowy not greasy.

Clinique Moisture Surge 100 Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator 30ml, £25, ASOS

Clinique’s bestselling Moisture Surge may be super hydrating, but it has a lightweight, gel-like consistency that’s perfect for oily skin. The oil-free formula is enriched with hyaluronic acid and aloe water for a healthy, glowing complexion.

Top review: “AMAZING FOR OILY SKIN. My holy grail. Only used this moisturizer for the first time a couple of weeks ago and I'm in love with this beautiful gel/cream. My skin soaks it up almost like a feeling of the watery gel being pulled into my skin, so refreshing, moisturising and fresh. As an oily skinned person I can definitely say this is the best I've ever tried, it goes on perfectly under my SPF and makeup without causing any excess oil. Love, love love.”

La Roche-Posay Effaclar MAT+ Moisturiser Oily Skin 40ml, £14.80, Boots

La Roche-Posay’s Effaclar collection was made with oily, blemish-prone skin in mind. The MAT+ Moisturiser is enriched with Sebolyse which is proven to mattify your complexion and minimise pores.

Top review: “I’ve suffered oily skin for a while. I’ve used numerous matte finish moisturisers but none have kept the oil at bay. I used this and it keeps the oiliness away throughout the day without over drying the skin too! Definitely worth the purchase!”

Dr Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion 50ml, £59, Sephora

This lightweight, oil-free hydrator from Dr Dennis Gross has a gel-cream texture which plumps the skin and smoothes fine lines. It’s infused with a Japanese marine algae and enriched with essential amino acids and B vitamins to promote elasticity and moisture content while keeping shine at bay.

Top review: “I have tried many different moisturisers over the years and usually try to stick to ones with a lower price point but after trying a sample I thought I would make the investment. It is definitely worth it - I am now on my third pot (a pot lasts 5ish months for me) and will continue to reorder it. My skin is sensitive, combination and can be oily but this works very well - skin feels hydrated without excess moisture and is absorbed quickly!”

Kate Somerville Oil-Free Moisturiser 50ml, £65, Space NK

If you have mature skin that’s oily but also suffers from signs of menopausal dryness, Kate Somerville’s moisturiser is a godsend. The fragrance and oil-free formula is designed to hydrate and smooth the skin, while also firming and mattifying with no feelings of tightness.

Top review: “After years of searching for my perfect moisturiser, this is the one! As someone with combination/oily skin I find it hard to balance my skin. It can get very oily but at the same time I also suffer from dehydration. This moisturiser helps across the board, it keeps me shine free while also feeling hydrating. I love the packaging (I waste less product) and it lasts a long time. Love!”

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturiser 50ml, £8.66, Boots

Neutrogena’s bestselling moisturiser is suitable for oily, blemish-prone and sensitive skin, and it’s so affordable. The lightweight, water-gel formula is refreshing and releases hydration as you need it throughout the day.

Top review: “Amazing for oily skin - I’ve used this moisturiser for over a year now and wouldn’t use anything else. I’ve tried a lot of creams and most of them make my skin more oily or break out. This is perfect, it’s not thick and instantly melts into your skin.”

Kiehls Ultra Facial Oil-Free Gel Cream 50ml, £28.50, Kiehl's

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream is a cult product for good reason. A perfect base for makeup or as a final step in your nighttime skincare routine, the hydrating and fast-absorbing moisturiser now comes in an oil-free gel formula for a shine-free finish.

Top review: “Excellent non-greasy and oil-free moisturizer that applies and absorbs smoothly and quickly. Particularly for combination or oily skin, this moisturiser is a must-have!”

Byoma Moisturising Gel Cream 50ml, £11.99, Cult Beauty

Byoma’s moisturiser has quickly become a favourite in the beauty industry thanks to its effective cocktail of ingredients and low price point. Ultra lightweight with a gel consistency, it also contains niacinamide to tackle blackheads and blemishes.

Top review: “I've recommended this one to many of my friends with oily and combo skin and they all loved it. It's light yet moisturizing, goes nicely under sunscreens and makeup and it's affordable. In love with the packaging, it's so pretty.”

