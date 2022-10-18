Beautypie’s new moisturiser is like a glow filter in real life - the reviews don't lie

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Beauty Pie’s award-winning products have earned their rightful place in the beauty hall of fame, and looking to join the likes of Japanfusion and Triple Hyaluronic Acid Eye Serum is Beauty Pie’s newest launch, the glow inducing YOUTHBOMB Biologic Collagen Peptide Moisturiser.

YOUTHBOMB™ Biologic Collagen Peptide Moisturiser,

typical price, £155, members pay £44, Beauty Pie

Created in collaboration with world-renowned consultant dermatologist Dr Andrew Markey, the new Beauty Pie moisturiser is dubbed the ‘first-class upgrade’ of moisturising creams.

Called a YOUTHBOMB because its loaded with 18+ cutting-edge active ingredients, all chosen for their ability to make skin look, and act, healthier, plumper, brighter, dewier and younger, a little goes a long way - with a rich base, it’s the ideal winter skin pick-me-up to keep skin glowing through the colder months.

The brand suggests it’s used for 60 days to see results, which are supercharged when used alongside Beauty Pie’s spring 2022 launch, the YOUTHBOMB 360 Radiance Concentrate (the fastest selling new launch in Beauty Pie history to date).

The new Beauty Pie moisturiser is already a hit with skincare fans

Along with the youth-inducing and glow-giving promises, it can help with hyper pigmentation too. “My skin is already looking brighter” glowed one review after using the new cream.

“There’s a difference that’s hard to articulate but one you notice immediately” said another. “My skin loves it.”

Another reviewer added: “My skin looks much more healthy and glowing, I also noticed the pores on my nose have been reduced.”

YOUTHBOMB™ Collagen Peptide + Glow Duo,

typical price £360, members pay £88, Beauty Pie

Designed to be used morning and night, the brand suggests users apply the new cream every evening, after serum - either the YOUTHBOMB 360 Radiance Concentrate or Super Retinol.

It’s suitable for all skin types, except super oily or acne-prone, and has an RRP of £175 for non-Beauty Pie members, or £44 for members. You can also purchase the YOUTHBOMB Collagen Peptide + Glow Duo, including both YOUTHBOMB products, for £360 for non-members, or £88 for Beauty Pie members.

