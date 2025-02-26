The White Lotus' Natasha Rothwell, 44, used these two skincare saviors throughout filming - her makeup artist swears by them

The White Lotus is back and everyone's obsessed, me included. Season 3 is already gearing up to rival the other two seasons, and while not everyone's back for the new season, there's a few familiar faces including Belinda, played by Natasha Rothwell.

The actress first appeared in The White Lotus season one and I'm so glad to see her back on the show along with show newbies Leslie Bibb, Aimee Lou Wood and Parker Posey. One thing I noticed was how glowing and radiant the 44-year-old's skin is in this new season, and I had to find the behind the scenes secrets to Natasha's gorgeous complexion.

Could Belinda be the culprit in White Lotus season 3?

Luckily, the show's lead makeup artist Rebecca Hickey shared the secrets to Natasha Rothwell's stunning skin, and it all starts with skincare. "I always say skincare is the most important step in your routine," she told her Instagram followers.

Since Belinda's on a new trajectory this season, Rebecca wanted to reflect that in her skin with a super-luxe skin aesthetic. "I had to keep her makeup in the same vein but I really wanted to elevate it a little bit. She's obviously on this new adventure, this new journey."

Rebecca explained the skincare she used on Natasha, including the moisturizer and serum that worked in tandem to create that radiant, healthy glow that Belinda's skin is giving.

Firstly, she began with the antioxidant packed May Lindstrom Youth Dew, $185 / £180, a super hydrating serum that includes 21 plant and botanical oils to balance, restore and plump the skin. Dubbed the "ultimate glow potion", users rate it five stars on the May Lindstrom website.

Rebecca then followed up with Medik8's C-Tetra Cream, $55 / from £18. Despite the humid temperatures in Thailand, where The White Lotus season 3 was filmed, it was essential to keep Natasha's skin replenished and super hydrated, as the warm weather has a tendency to dry out and dull the skin. This cream worked in sync with the serum to hydrate, strengthen the skin's barrier and protect it from external aggressors. The 3% vitamin-C inclusion is also what gives skin a radiant glow, just like Natasha's.

Great for sensitive skin, it's said to feel lightweight too and absorb into the skin easily.

I had a good read of the reviews of this cream and they're overwhelmingly positive. "My skin feels so good after using this" reads one. "Super light weight, smells great and leaves you glowing! This is a great option if your skin is sensitive to higher percentages of vitamin C," another shopper wrote.

Rebecca revealed to her Insta-fans that she used EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46, $44 on the whole of The White Lotus cast to keep their skin protected from the sun. "A life savior!" she dubbed the product.