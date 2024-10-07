Hailey Bieber's radiant skin secret is a pink $6 'glow mask' you can shop on Amazon

Model and Rhode beauty founder Hailey Bieber is one of the biggest beauty trendsetters around, and when she shares one of her skincare secrets, we immediately take notes.

Thankfully Hailey’s not much of a gatekeeper - she recently shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, captioned "It's October and I’m someone’s Mom.”

Leading the montage? A selfie that not only featured her jaw-dropping engagement ring and handy Rhode phone case, but also one of her go-to face masks: the Loops Double Take Hydrogel face mask

The pink face treatment is described as a “Glow Mask” that aims to “glow, hydrate, refine and brighten before a rendezvous”. And it's just $6 on Amazon!

Wearing a pretty pink Frankie’s Bikini knit hoodie to match, Mrs Bieber was looking pretty in pink in the face mask in the matching hue.



I tracked down the new mom's cute slumber-party ready treatment and was pretty surprised at how affordable it is.

Hailey uses: Loops Double Take Hydrogel face mask $6 at Amazon



The face mask is trending on Amazon, having sold 500+ in the past month, and shoppers are giving it rave reviews along with an impressive 4.5-star average rating.

I thought the adorably pink face mask would be perfect for weddings and girlie get-togethers, and according to the reviews, it turns out I was right.

“Bought these for me and my girls before my wedding to give us a little boost in hydration and overall glow and they didn’t disappoint! Love love love!” said one verified reviewer.

“Love the hydration!” Said another shopper. “My skin feels amazing, plump and moisturized, fine lines disappear and my complexion is bright!”

I took a deep dive into the two-piece sheet mask’s ingredients and yes, the mask contain the essentials to brighten, soothe and moisturize, including vitamin E-rich sunflower seed oil, aloe vera and plant-derived form of hyaluronic acid, Hyalurosmooth.

The 10-minute treatment is super simple - you apply to a clean, dry face and when the time is up tap the remaining serum into your skin.

The downside? Reviewers did cite the cost, although to me $6 is pretty affordable especially when compared to more expensive masks, for example the $30 111Skin masks loved by Priyanka Chopra and Kim Kardashian, or Knesko's $47 Nanogold Repair Collagen Face Mask, loved by Halle Berry.

Plus, it’s pink - so cute! Really a win-win in my book.