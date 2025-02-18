Demi Moore's hands look like a teenager's at 62 - here's how

Demi Moore looked incredible on Sunday evening at the 76th Annual BAFTA Awards in London. The mother of daughters Rumer Glenn Willis, Scout LaRue Willis and Tallulah Belle Willis chose to wear a sparkly number by Alexander McQueen and the 62-year-old looked youthful, fresh, and glowing.

We have to say that her hands looked as smooth as silk, something that many people struggle with as they age. What's her secret?

© Getty Images for BAFTA Demi (and her hands) looked incredible at the BAFTAs

Celebrity manicurist Imarni Ashman, who has worked with some incredible A-list names from Lily Collins to Jessica Biel, gave the lowdown on what she used on Demi's hands on the night.

The talented professional explained: "To prepare Demi's nails for the BAFTAs, I washed her hands with Joonbyrd’s 'Palm Wild' handwash to cleanse and hydrate.

Demi used Joonbyrd’s 'Palm Wild' handwash

I then followed with Joonbyrd’s ultra-nourishing multi-tasking 'Confetti Sky' hand treatment, which left her skin soft, bright & smooth.

Joonbyrd’s 'Confetti Sky' hand treatment was also used by Demi on BAFTA night

Packed with tripeptide & Vitamin E, to firm, restore, and hydrate. I am also obsessed with the smell - coconut, sandalwood and rose!."

The hands are one of the first body parts to show signs of aging. Dr. Yannis Alexandrides of 111 Harley St, previously told HELLO!: "Our hands are often exposed to the sun and elements and are continuously in use throughout the day. As we age, our hands lose volume and elasticity. The skin is particularly thin on our hands, and there is very little fat to provide structural support once the collagen and elastin levels start to deplete."

Therefore, one must apply skincare to the hands, in the same way as your face. Nourishing the skin in this way restores the moisture and elasticity in the palms. Demi is the best advert for this.

© BACKGRID Demi always looks so youthful

Demi's makeup was also on point during the illustrious event. The stunning former wife of Bruce Willis's makeup was applied by the fabulous Sophia Tilbury, who used an array of products to get her looking gorgeous, including Charlotte Tilbury's 'Magic Eye Rescue.'

The Ghost icon, who turned 60 two years ago, has said that she loves getting older. She previously told PEOPLE that she is embracing "not being defined by a number and instead being defined by my experience."

© Shutterstock Demi embraces her age

She added: "You hit 59 and you're already thinking, 'Well, I'm going to be 60.' It feels very liberating. When I think of my grandmother at 60, she in a way seemed to be already resigned to being old. But I feel, in so many ways, more alive and present than ever."