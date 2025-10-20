The correct order to apply skincare products - and why it matters

I might not be a dermatologist, but I know for certain that my skincare regimen is a crucial part of my morning and nightly routine. As someone who suffers from problem skin, I've come to learn the importance of certain ingredients featuring heavily in the roster of products nestled in my bathroom cabinet. But like many, I've often been perplexed by certain rules and the order of things, so much so that it often becomes an overwhelming task of making sure your skin is receiving the best treatment in the business.

When stripping it back to fundamentals, though, there is a key 'order' of applying skincare products that is easy to follow and won't let you down. Many of us are aware of the holy grail: cleanse, tone, moisturise. But is this still relevant? And where do all of the 'new' skincare giants come into play, like retinols, vitamin C, etc.? If it seems like a minefield, we answer questions below and share why the order matters, with the help of experts in the industry…

The correct order to apply skincare products

In short, the basic rule of cleanse, tone, moisturise still holds true today, and for those who wish to keep their routine short and simple, you can't go wrong with this easy day-to-day rule.

Cleansing the skin before doing anything else, according to skincare giant Kiehls, removes debris, oil and dirt from the skin, so that you have a blank canvas for when it comes to adding other products to 'work' on the skin. It's worth noting that cleansing is dependent on the time of day.

© Getty Images The order of application is important as it ensures that the products have the right environment to do their job

In the morning, a gentle cleanse will work fine, but in the evening, you might need something more 'heavy duty' to remove make-up, pollution, and other products used throughout the day.

Next, toning works similarly to cleansing by lifting particles that your cleanser might have missed, and also helps to prepare your skin and pores before adding treatment products and moisturisers.

After that, it's time for other water-based products before heavier creams and oils.

For me personally, this is the point where I apply niacinamide serums to target my breakouts, and my azelaic cream to treat rosacea. After that, it's all about the moisturisers and SPF (more on that later).

Melanie Macloed, HELLO!'s Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor, agrees with the holy grail routine. "The gold standard skincare routine goes: Cleanse, tone, serum, moisturiser, oil (if your skin likes it).

"My evening routine follows a similar order: cleanser, then an acid toner a couple of times a week (or more, if my skin is looking dull), followed by serum and then finished with a moisturiser (or often an overnight face mask)."

When it comes to eye creams and other targeted treatments like retinol and Vitamin C, these usually come before heavy-set moisturisers, so they can get to work on a blank canvas.

© Getty Images The easiest way to remember the order to apply your skincare is thinking of it as going from lightest consistency to heaviest

Why is the order of application so important?

Generally speaking, the order of application is important as it ensures that the products have the right skincare environment to do their job.

Melanie explained further: "I think the easiest way to remember the order to apply your skincare is thinking of it as going from lightest consistency to heaviest – your light serum wouldn't penetrate through a heavier mask or nourishing moisturiser, so what would be the point if applying it after?"

While people have different skincare needs, problems and types that will determine which products they use, the order of application is something that is universal.

Melanie also added another great point: "It won't damage your skin to go in a different order, it's just wasteful as you won't see the promised (and paid for!) benefits."

© Getty Images Spot creams and targeted products go on skin after cleansing but before moisturiser

The importance of SPF

No matter where you live, applying SPF every day (in the morning) is something many dermatologists and skincare experts consider a non-negotiable.

A good, heavy-duty SPF is crucial to protect our skin from harmful UV rays from the sun (even if it's cloudy!) and also will slow the ageing of skin. They don't have to feel greasy or hard to absorb; many on the market offer brilliant coverage while also feeling lightweight.

When it comes to SPF, it's recommended you apply after your moisturiser so that your SPF doesn't lose its concentration and can do its job effectively.