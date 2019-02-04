Strictly Come Dancing tattoos: From Kevin Clifton to Gorka Márquez, AJ Prichard and Karen Clifton

﻿
The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers certainly aren't afraid of flexing their muscles and flaunting their toned bodies during the show and this makes being able to spot their tattoos fairly easy. Some of the cast have multiple inkings like Aljaz Skorjanec, some just have one like AJ Pritchard and others have recently gone all out with huge designs a la Gorka Márquez. Here, we round up the cast's best tats…

 

AJ Pritchard

Keeping thing totally simple, AJ has 'AJ' tattooed on the inside of his forearm. Fair enough.

Kevin Clifton

After making a bet with his 2017 Strictly Come Dancing dance partner, Susan Calman, that they'd get matching tattoos if they made it to the Blackpool stage of the competition, Kevin Clifton has a fairly unusual tattoo. Despite Susan getting "I heart [symbol of a love heart] Grimsby" first, he was a little late to the party until This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield encouraged him to follow through and get it done live on the show. Talking of the bet, he explained: “Susan Calman said live on air on Strictly – because we didn’t think we were going to make it as far as Blackpool at the time – she said, ‘If we make it to Blackpool, then I’m going to get a tattoo saying ‘I love Grimsby’ on my foot’." He continued: “I foolishly said, ‘Well, if you do that, I’ll get ‘I love Glasgow’ as a tattoo’. We made this pact". He quickly pointed out: “But Susan was so brilliant and everyone loved her that we made it to Blackpool!”

Aljaz Skorjanec

Dancer Aljaz Skorjanec has more than one inking and when he and his dancer wife, Janette Manrar, celebrated their first wedding anniversary in July 2018, she hinted at the meaning of his arrow tattoo on his arm. She uploaded a photo of their entwined hands with the caption: "All arrows point to the same place... love. #WeddingAnniversary #TimeAway #ArrowTattoo #ArrowRing". Cute, right?

Graziano Di Prima

Nothing subtle about this, Graziano Di Parma has a huge bull tattooed on his left hand pec and it's regularly visible not just during the show but in the topless Instagram pictures he's partial to uploading.

Giovanni Pernice

Giovanni's most famous tattoo is definitely the phrase on his arm which reads ‘Nato Per Vincere’ meaning ‘Born To Win’, but he also has the date he won the Italian Championships on his wrist too, a sun on his bicep and an inking on his inner bicep.

Gorka Márquez

Gorka is a huge fan of inkings. He has a sleeve of designs on his left arm and until recently he had his name at the top of his back until he opted for another design which now covers it. Celebrating the news that he and Gemma Atkinson are expecting their first child, he went down to the tattoo parlour. Getting a ginormous tiger across his back, he wrote on Instagram:  "ROUND TWO Never thought 6hr sat in a chair would of be that painful @gorskytattoos. THANKS BRO see you again soon for round lll." We wonder what he'll get when the baby actually arrives?

Karen Clifton

Following her split from Strictly co-dancer, Kevin Clifton, Karen revealed that she has no hard feeling but getting an inking symbolising "peace and light". Posting images of the tattoo to Instagram, she explained to fans: "Unalome: The unalome symbol represents the path to enlightenment in the Buddhist culture".

"The spirals are meant to symbolize the twists & turns in life, & the straight lines are meant to represent the moment one reaches enlightenment, peace or inner harmony.
"And this, courtesy of @courtneylloydtattoos is my daily reminder of those struggles and the peace that often follows them."

