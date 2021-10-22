Strictly's Judi Love breaks silence after testing positive for COVID-19 Her dance partner Graziano di Prima has tested negative

Strictly Come Dancing's Judi Love has spoken out after it was revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and will there for be missing the show this week.

Taking to Twitter, the Loose Women star told her fans: "Hey my lovelies it's with great disappointment that I will not be performing this weekend @bbcstrictly due to testing positive with Covid 19. Hoping to make a speedy recovery & dance for you next weekend. Stay safe & thank you for your well wishes #JudiLove #Strictly."

Judi's dance partner, Graziano di Prima, who has not tested positive, also spoke out, revealing he was sad to miss this week's show.

"As you may have seen Judi has tested positive. So sorry to miss the show this week. Sending so much love to my queen @1judilove!! We will come back next week stronger than ever!! #teamjudiano @bbcstrictly," he said alongside a picture of them together.

The couple will not take part in this week's show

The BBC dance show made the surprise announcement on Thursday afternoon, releasing a statement that read: "Judi Love has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

"While Judi and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week."

This year's Strictly has been filled with contestants having to temporarily pull out.

The couple were due to perform a Cha-Cha

At the start of the series, McFly musician Tom Fletcher and his partner Amy Dowden both tested positive for COVID-19. The pair have since returned and have managed to consistently score high marks.

Meanwhile last week, rugby star Ugo Monye had to miss out on the show as pre-existing back pains played up, while Robert Webb was forced to leave the show entirely due to advice from medical professionals following open-heart surgery two years before.