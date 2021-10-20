Strictly's Shirley Ballas updates fans on health ahead of hospital visit

Shirley Ballas has taken to social media to thank fans for their concern about her health, and to update them on some more tests she needs to have.

The Strictly judge headed to see a doctor this week after many of her followers contacted her after previous episodes of the show, to express their concern about a lump they spotted under her arm.

MORE: Who is Strictly star Shirley Ballas' boyfriend Daniel Taylor? Everything you need to know

The dance superstar made an appointment to check it was nothing serious and filled fans in on what the doctor had said – and while it sounds like there's no need to worry, the Queen of Latin is taking no chances.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shirley Ballas updates fans on health in heartfelt video

In a video posted to Instagram, Shirley spoke directly to camera, saying: "I popped to the doctor this morning, she did an underarm test and a breast test she couldn't feel anything, although she also thought she saw something when I lifted my arm up so maybe it was cameras, lighting, not sure."

MORE: Strictly's Shirley Ballas shares her thoughts on Anton Du Beke's new gig for the first time

READ: Strictly's Shirley Ballas reveals sadness after father suddenly dies

The star went on: "What we did discover is that my hormone levels are all over the place... apparently, my testosterone is that of men and my oestradiol is zero so we will be going to the hospital on Friday morning."

Strictly viewers shared their concerns with Shirley

The 61-year-old underwent surgery in 2019 when she had her breast implants removed following safety concerns, including the fact that they can make it more challenging to detect cancer.

On Saturday, Shirley took to Instagram to thank those who had got in touch, posting a video in which she said: "Last week and the week before I got some alarming messages from people who said when I picked my arm up they could see lumps or bumps and nodes or whatever."

"I've just done some self-check on myself, and I couldn't feel anything except a tiny little node on the back. I'm going to go to the doctors… to all the women out there please keep checking yourself and to those people who were concerned enough to send me messages… I'm very grateful."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.