Kanye West's 'secret wedding' with Kim Kardashian lookalike weeks after divorce – details The rapper's wedding took place weeks after his "hateful and dangerous" comments

Kanye West's divorce from Kim Kardashian was only finalised two months ago, but the Heartless hitmaker has already reportedly tied the knot again.

The singer and songwriter secretly married Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori, according to TMZ. Kanye had a long-standing relationship with the German shoe company, which cut ties with him following a series of anti-semitic statements they condemned as "hateful and dangerous" at the end of 2022.

In early January, Kanye was spotted arriving at the Waldorf Astoria alongside his new wife wearing a chunky silver band on his left hand – perhaps the most obvious symbol of his marriage. TMZ reports there has been no marriage certificate filed, so the ceremony may not yet be legal. HELLO! has contacted Kanye's representatives for comment.

Bianca previously sported similar long brunette hair and curves to his ex-wife Kim, with whom he shares children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. However, she has recently undergone a dramatic transformation, cutting her hair into a chic pixie cut and dying it platinum blonde.

While they have not released any details of the wedding, Kanye is known for pulling out all the stops when it comes to romance. The American rapper and his ex Kim's big day remains one of the most spectacular celebrity weddings to have ever taken place – and it reportedly cost the couple a whopping £6million.

Kanye was pictured in October, shortly after his partnership with Yeezy ended

The evening before their nuptials, Kim and Kanye hosted a rehearsal dinner for around 600 guests in the Palace of Versailles' Hall of Mirrors.

They then got married on 24 May 2014 at the 16th-century Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. The bride wore a bespoke couture wedding dress designed by Riccardo Tisci, formerly creative director of Givenchy.

The former couple got married in 2014

Kanye and The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim announced their split shortly before celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary in 2021, despite efforts to salvage their relationship.

At the time, their former neighbour, Kathy Griffiths, seemingly confirmed the news, tweeting: "I think she really tried. Truly loves him. I like her. He certainly isn't the devil or anything, but I believe she tried everything to make it work.

"He made her laugh a lot and she embraced his eccentricities. She loves being a mom more than anything. There's my two cents."

After almost two years, their divorce was finalised in November 2022, when it was agreed they would share joint custody of their four children.

