Aligne's reversible trench coat is the latest piece that Instagram's cool girls are wearing

As we move towards Autumn, we’re on the hunt for some new season pieces that will see us through the temperamental British weather. A classic trench coat is one of those pieces we always come back to.

Sturdy, versatile and always in fashion, the trench should be a staple in everyone’s wardrobe, and is a true signifier of good style.

Fashion’s elite have already crowned this year’s must-have trench coat, which was spotted at Copenhagen Fashion Week and is now all over Instagram, no less. The coat in question is from London-based fashion brand Aligne and is a reversible wax trench offering plenty of ways to wear.

© Photography: @beatricerigby The trench coat is a hot topic over on Instagram, shown here modelled by influencer Amaka Hamelijnck

The Barnaby Reversible Wax Trench Coat retails at £249.00, and has a neutral camel and beige colourway on one side with a waxed texture, and a heritage check on the other side. So essentially, this is two-coats-in-one, and well worth the investment.



£249.00 at Aligne Why we love it: Reversible, two-in-one design

Made from at least 50% conscious materials

Cord detailing on collar and cuffs

Available in UK sizes 4-22

Other design details include the clever turn-ups on the cuff, made of cord, and the fact that both sides of the coat have pockets. We of course expected nothing less from female-run brand Aligne, who’s Gilda Trench Coat sold out last year.

© Photography: @beatricerigby Amaka Hamelijnck took to the streets of Copenhagen wearing the Aligne trench coat

Style mavens have no less been spotted styling this season’s must-have piece, with Amsterdam-based influencer Amaka Hamelijnck wearing hers with a white shirt, baggy mom-jeans and pointed buckled pumps. A chunky necklace and statement pair of sunglasses completed her look.

© Photography: @beatricerigby Influencer Hollie Mercedes Peters looks effortlessly chic in the trench coat

Hollie Mercedes Peters similarly styled hers with denim, a laid-black plain white tee, and a pair of studded pumps. Buttoned up or worn open, the silhouette of the trench is uber cool.

The trench is available in sizes 4-22, and Aligne offers free returns, making it even more enticing to shop.

