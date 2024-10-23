The 12 chicest coats I spotted in the Hobbs sale

With winter almost upon us, it is imperative to own a staple coat or jacket to see you through the colder weather.
Shopping sustainably and choosing well-made, classic designs is my ethos when curating a capsule winter wardrobe.
And one British fashion mainstay you can always rely on is Hobbs.
Over the years, Hobbs has established itself on the UK high street with a wide variety of good-quality, elegant pieces that go the distance.
And now with their seasonal sale, shoppers can save up to 25% on their covetable range of coats and jackets.
Whether you’re into faux fur or have your eye on a tailored trench, we’ve rounded up our top picks of the chicest coats to buy in the sale…
Shop the Hobbs coats winter sale
Livia Wool Coat with Faux Fur
Burgundy is the colour of the season, making this Livia Wool Coat with Faux Fur an essential. Complete with a removeable fur collar, this wrap-style wool coat will make you look instantly put together.
Saskia Shower Resistant Trench Coat
A trench is a fundamental in your winter wardrobe, for practical purposes as well as fashion ones. Protection from the elements particularly in the UK is vital, and the Saskia Shower Resistant Trench Coat is not only stylish but shower-proof.
Alis Puffer
For an essential everyday winter coat, you can’t go wrong with a puffer. With chevron padded layers and a ruched belt, the Alis design creates a flattering silhouette.
Tarini Faux Fur Coat
With the impending Christmas party season, nothing quite jazzes up an outfit like faux fur. Being a statement piece, the Tarini Faux Fur Coat will have you strutting into any festive soiree in style.
Bromley Coat with Wool
For a monochromatic moment, the Bromley Coat with Wool features a classic check design and luxurious tailoring.
Marissa Wool Coat
For a coat that is both elegant and contemporary, we recommend an asymmetric design. Like the Marissa Wool Coat, a high neckline combined with distinguishing seam work achieves a modern look.
Dania Faux Fur Coat
The Dania Faux Fur Coat can be worn every day or adopted for special occasions, and in always-chic black it’s an easy route into the look.
Lytham Wrap Coat with Wool
If you commute into work or are searching for a suitable coat to upgrade your office wear, the Lytham Wrap Coat with Wool is simple yet effective.
Ali Biker Jacket
As a huge fan of biker jackets, I rely on mine every winter. If you’re looking to add some edge to your style, try the Ali Biker Jacket.
Brittany Wool Blend Coat
You can never go wrong with a classic LBC (little black coat). Sometimes simple is best and the Brittany Wool Blend Coat instantly adds a sophisticated flair.
Adalee Trench Coat
Colourful and classy, the Adalee Trench Coat will make your gloomy winter days that little bit brighter.
Zoe Wool Blend Coat
The Zoe Wool Blend Coat is an excellent transitional piece and ideal for layering on cooler autumn mornings.
Shop the full range of coats and jackets at Hobbs online, available at up to 25% off for a limited time.
