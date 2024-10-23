The 12 chicest coats I spotted in the Hobbs sale

With winter almost upon us, it is imperative to own a staple coat or jacket to see you through the colder weather.

Shopping sustainably and choosing well-made, classic designs is my ethos when curating a capsule winter wardrobe.

And one British fashion mainstay you can always rely on is Hobbs.

Shoppers can get up to 25% off of winter coats in the Hobbs autumn winter sale

Take our poll:

Over the years, Hobbs has established itself on the UK high street with a wide variety of good-quality, elegant pieces that go the distance.

And now with their seasonal sale, shoppers can save up to 25% on their covetable range of coats and jackets.

Whether you’re into faux fur or have your eye on a tailored trench, we’ve rounded up our top picks of the chicest coats to buy in the sale…

Shop the Hobbs coats winter sale

Shop the full range of coats and jackets at Hobbs online, available at up to 25% off for a limited time.