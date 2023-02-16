Katie Holmes electrifies the FROW in zebra-print flares at Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2023 The Dawson's Creek actress championed animal print as she took her place at Kors' fashion show

Since the 1920s, animal prints have represented power and playfulness – two themes Katie Holmes effortlessly incorporated into her style. The Hollywood veteran took her place on the front row of Michael Kors' Autumn/Winter 2023 show serving up seventies spirit in zebra print.

Katie coolly graced the New York scene in an oversized fitted black blazer layered over a coordinating turtleneck and twinkling sequin-clad zebra-print wide-leg trousers. A pair of black flatform sandals, sheer black tights and a patent bag completed the Dawson's Creek star's head-to-toe Michael Kors aesthetic, in addition to a frosting of diamonds.

WATCH: Iconic celebrity appearances on the FROW

Loading the player...

Earrings by Mindi Mond New York and Alessandra Camilla Milano and a ring by Patcharavipa provided an extra dose of dazzle for the cameras to capture.

MORE: Katie Holmes nails the oversized blazer trend at ultra glam dinner party

Katie Holmes dazzled in zebra-print sequins at the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2023 show

The star highlighted her natural features by opting for a buttery makeup blend, consisting of a flawless complexion, a cherry red lip, a dusting of bronzer and some rose-tinted blush.

MORE: Katie Holmes looks out of this world modeling bodysuit and thigh high boots

The star layered up in a knit turtleneck and sleek blazer

The mother-of-one was accompanied on the FROW by the likes of Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Alan Cummings and of course, Anna Wintour. The blanket of stars gathered beside the runway saw Kors' decadent collection unfurl.

Katie was joined on the FROW by a host of stars

This season, the American designer pioneered classic menswear tailoring, earth tones, minimalist structures, feminine knit maxis complete with grunge-girl belts and sweeping outerwear pieces.

The sensational collection added a contemporary twist on traditional silhouettes which took the shape of asymmetrical tank tops, fluted sleeves, cut-out panels and suede fringing.

The Hollywood veteran marked her second NYFW appearance

This marks Katie's second appearance during New York Fashion Week. The actress was previously photographed outside the Ulla Johnson show looking smart in an olive-green overcoat which was layered on top of an asymmetrically designed skirt. The contemporary piece showcased silver buttons placed on the bias cut, a jagged fairycore-style hem and ruched leather boots.

MORE: Best dressed stars at New York Fashion Week: Katie Holmes, Julia Fox, Emily Ratajkowski & more

Katie was accompanied at the show by Brit-pop sensation Lily Allen, who served up cool-girl sass in a kitsch knitwear piece, tailored trousers and white sneakers.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.