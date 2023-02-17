Best dressed stars at LFW: Florence Pugh, Lady Amelia Windsor, Jodie Turner-Smith & more London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 kicked off on Thursday

We all know eccentricity is London's bread and butter, and this was duly delivered at London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023. Following a jam-packed hybrid schedule of both physical and digital shows spanning the 17 to 21 February, the crème de la crème of Britain's fashion design sphere came out in force to showcase joyous collections.

The fashion world has suffered many hard-hitting losses since last season, with the losses of Vivienne Westwood, Paco Rabanne and Thierry Mugler rocking the industry. London's electric, colourbomb collections were just the remedy we all needed. Yet it wasn’t only the models debuting noteworthy looks, as flocks of celebrities congregated on the front row in their most fashionable finery.

WATCH: Best dressed stars on the FROW during fashion week throwback

Loading the player...

From Florence Pugh to Lisa Rinna, Lady Amelia Windsor to Jodie Turner-Smith, discover which stars served up divine outfits that are still simmering in our imagination…

Day One

London Fashion Week started with a bang, courtesy of Harris Reed and Oxfam x eBay. A blanket of stars descended upon the Tate Modern to witness Reed's sequin-clad, harlequin creations unfurl, while famous faces including Erin O'Connor and Munroe Bergdorf hit the runway in pre-loved pieces for Oxfam.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh adopted the role of compère for Harris Reed's spectacle of a show. The Don't Worry Darling actress, who encouraged the audience to embrace the "lamé and sequins of life — because all the world's a stage," stepped into the spotlight in a silver and ebony harlequin two-piece. The baroque set came complete with a structured velvet corset, a side split skirt, cascading floor-length sleeves and a matching haloed headpiece that has become synonymous with Reed's avant-garde designs.

MORE: Florence Pugh shared a heartfelt tribute to Harris Reed after her speech at LFW

Lisa Rinna

Days of Our Lives star Lisa Rinna took her pride of place on the FROW of the Harris Reed show, conjuring up rock glam in a crystal-embellished navy waistcoat and a pair of sequin-clad metallic bell bottoms.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith was the epitome of elegance at Reed's show. The star looked simply angelic in a sprawling lace garment boasting a cream, web-like texture, sheer layers of tulle, a bridal off-the-shoulder style and silk panels. The ethereal top was layered over some tailored black trousers and topped off with one of Reed's signature headpieces.

RELATED: Jodie Turner-Smith is a green goddess in Gucci for Fashion Awards 2022

Erin O'Connor

Runway veteran Erin O'Connor followed suit, literally. The model sported a carefully tailored suit crafted by the British-American designer, which showcased a plunging neckline, a lapel-less silhouette, swathes of white lace fabric that culminated in a fine train of frills and a coordinating pair of straight-leg trousers.

Day Two

Day Two of London Fashion Week saw a maximalist explosion of designs courtesy of Bora Aksu and Edward Crutchley. Celebrated for championing emerging talent, the British Fashion Council also scheduled shows hosted at the DiscoveryLAB, meaning a visual feast was offered up for all to see.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor graced the scene at Bora Aksu in one of her finest looks to date. The socialite and sustainable fashion activist paid tribute to the Turkish designer in a rich salmon pink frock featuring a candyfloss pink underlay, layers of lace-piped jacquard silk, ultra-feminine ruffled off-the-shoulder detailing, crimson strips of velvet that formed a frontal bow and a high, regency-style waistline.

SEE: Lady Amelia Windsor attends London Fashion Week

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.