Buy less, wear more: Angie Smith’s edit of the top 10 things you will wear on repeat this season

Celebrity stylist Angie Smith is a master of finding affordable clothes that her client’s fans rush to imitate. Over her impressive 20 year career she has worked with the likes of Eva Mendes, Geri Horner, Laura Whitmore, Emilia Jones and of course Holly Willoughby.

Angie was notoriously responsible for the outfits worn by Willoughby on This Morning, and consequently the frenzied sell-outs that they generated in her tenure. Her styling prowess and influence saw Willoughby’s Instagram reach grow from 180K to 8M over the three years that they worked together, before Angie moved to Sydney in 2019 to start a family.

Whether Angie is dressing her celebrated women for their work or creating content for brands, she always manages to put together looks that are flattering and timeless. The secret being, "to focus on how people want to feel in their clothes and not just how they want to look."

Angie Smith’s 'Buy Less Wear More' edit:

Part of my job as a stylist when I first meet a new client is to go through their existing wardrobe.

After doing this for 20 years I was seeing them same pattern, people were re-buying items that they already had and their wardrobes were overflowing with clothes so that they couldn’t even see what they did have to wear and were always complaining that they had nothing to wear, when actually it was quite the opposite.

I found that when clients bought less they actually found that they had more to wear. I believe in investing in clothes that are either classic pieces ‘ wardrobe staples’ or items that you fall in love with and can’t live without.

Here is an edit of pieces, a lot of which I own personally that I would class as true wardrobe staples, I’ve found that when you own one of each of these then you have the building blocks to create multiple looks and that you always have something to wear...

The Flip Flop

The Denim Shirt

The Wide Leg Denim

A Great Dress

The Retro Trainers

The Black Body/Swimsuit

The Knitted Co Ord

The Linen Blazer

The Tote

The Denim Shorts

