Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie both champion the exact same British heritage jewellery label at the coronation

The royal sisters both opted for jewels by the luxury manufacturer at the historic occasion

Royal fashion fans have been eagerly anticipating King Charles III's coronation for months now, and the historic event has finally arrived. Suffice to say, the ceremony brimmed with pomp and pageantry, and we can't help but applaud the army of people working behind the scenes to ensure that the event was a resounding success.

In particular, a special mention goes out to those responsible for helping the women of the royal household perfect their coronation day looks. The king's nieces, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie led the way, both stepping out in outfits that championed the very best of British design.

© Stuart C. Wilson Princess Beatrice of York opted for chic gold headband

Prince Beatrice looked elegant as she arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wearing an A-line midi dress in a vibrant pink hue. The piece featured voluminous puff sleeves and a demure rounded neckline.

© WPA Pool Princess Beatrice wore a vibrant pink midi dress for the historic occasion

The 34-year-old topped off her look with classic satin court shoes and kept things understated with a textured gold headband in place of a traditional fascinator or a tiara. Princess Beatrice's hair looked utterly classic, worn loose over her shoulders and arranged so that her statement wide hairband took centre stage.

Despite not wearing a tiara, she excelled in the jewellery department. Princess Beatrice championed jewels by British heritage jewellery label Garrard, wearing its 'Blaze' Pink Sapphire, Rubellite and Pink Opal Hoop Earrings. Founded by master silversmith George Wickes back in 1735, the brand is closely intertwined with the institution's rich history. Garrard was the first official Crown Jeweller of the United Kingdom, having supplied jewels for Queen Victoria and been charged with the upkeep of the British Crown Jewels, from 1843 to 2007.

© Getty Princess Eugenie also went for jewels by Garrard

Another vote for the renowned British jeweller came in the form of her younger sister Princess Eugenie's coronation day outfit. She opted for Garrard's 'Albemarle' White Gold and Diamond Collar Necklace with White Gold and Diamond Drop Earrings.

The soon-to-be mother-of-two alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank exuded polish in a monochrome ensemble which championed navy. The 33-year-old teamed her rich blue dress alongside a similar-hued coat and, in contrast to her sister, a more traditional headpiece - a navy mesh fascinator.

What happened during the coronation process?

A milestone moment in British history, King Charles III was crowned sovereign at Westminster Abbey on May 6. In a ceremony steeped in tradition, King Charles was anointed with holy oil and had the St. Edward's Crown bestowed upon his head, marking his formal investiture with regal power.

