Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice oozes luxury in silhouette-skimming dress and Chanel pumps
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royal-style

Princess Beatrice oozes luxury in waist-cinching dress and Chanel pumps

Sarah Ferguson's daughter looks sensational in her latest outfit to host a private event with Aerin Lauder

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

On Monday evening, the beautiful Princess Beatrice positively glowed in a bridal-white look at a private event in the heart of London. 

The redhead royal hosted a dinner alongside founder and creative director of AERIN, Aerin Lauder, at The Twenty Two in Grosvenor Square. 

The mother-of-one looked nothing more than sensational as she arrived at the stunning soiree, wearing a cream linen midi dress by royally loved brand, Self-Portrait. 

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's beautiful wedding

Complete with a military-style blazer attached to a fluid linen skirt, the royal's crisp and clean look was the perfect choice for a sunny spring day that turned into an evening celebration.

You may also like

Princess Beatrice paired her £450 dress with the 'Laminated Lambkin & Grosgrain Beige & Black Slingback Pumps' from Chanel, accessorising with an oversized canvas tote bag. She wore her famous mane coiffed into a ponytail, while flawless makeup highlighted her pretty features.

An exclusive private party

The fabulous event was to celebrate designer Mark Cross, who has just launched a capsule collection in collaboration with AERIN, the global luxury lifestyle brand founded by Aerin herself. The collection consists of four utilitarian bags, all crafted in Italy from natural canvas and trimmed in vachetta leather. The collection drops online at the end of this month and shoppers are excited to get their hands on this fabulous arm candy.

Princess Beatrice in white jacket and skirt leaving The Audley pub with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi© JAMES CURLEY AND MAGICMOMENTSUK
Princess Beatrice looked divine in the Self-Portrait ensemble

The glamorous bash was held in the venue's private dining room and coinciding with The Chelsea Flower Show that is taking place in the capital this week, the room was adorned with blooms by Willow Crossley. Guests included Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and her younger sister Princess Eugenie.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi leaving The Audley pub in Mayfair with friends © JAMES CURLEY AND MAGICMOMENTSUK
The Princess was joined by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Also in attendance were some of the royal's closest friends, including Alice Naylor-Leyland and her husband Thomas, as well as incredible fashion designers Amanda Wakeley and Emilia Wickstead. Guests were given mini floral bouquets from the table display alongside the Mark Cross bags and an Aerin fragrance of their choice. Sounds like an incredible way to spend your Monday, right?

Aerin sure knows how to entertain. Last year the creative director, who is the granddaughter of beauty mogul Estée Lauder, hosted a dinner celebrating 10 years of Beauty for her eponymous brand, at Harry's Bar in London. Lady Amelia Windsor was a guest, as well as Ikram Omar.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more