Princess Beatrice oozes luxury in waist-cinching dress and Chanel pumps

On Monday evening, the beautiful Princess Beatrice positively glowed in a bridal-white look at a private event in the heart of London.

The redhead royal hosted a dinner alongside founder and creative director of AERIN, Aerin Lauder, at The Twenty Two in Grosvenor Square.

The mother-of-one looked nothing more than sensational as she arrived at the stunning soiree, wearing a cream linen midi dress by royally loved brand, Self-Portrait.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's beautiful wedding

Complete with a military-style blazer attached to a fluid linen skirt, the royal's crisp and clean look was the perfect choice for a sunny spring day that turned into an evening celebration.

Princess Beatrice paired her £450 dress with the 'Laminated Lambkin & Grosgrain Beige & Black Slingback Pumps' from Chanel, accessorising with an oversized canvas tote bag. She wore her famous mane coiffed into a ponytail, while flawless makeup highlighted her pretty features.

An exclusive private party

The fabulous event was to celebrate designer Mark Cross, who has just launched a capsule collection in collaboration with AERIN, the global luxury lifestyle brand founded by Aerin herself. The collection consists of four utilitarian bags, all crafted in Italy from natural canvas and trimmed in vachetta leather. The collection drops online at the end of this month and shoppers are excited to get their hands on this fabulous arm candy.

© JAMES CURLEY AND MAGICMOMENTSUK Princess Beatrice looked divine in the Self-Portrait ensemble

The glamorous bash was held in the venue's private dining room and coinciding with The Chelsea Flower Show that is taking place in the capital this week, the room was adorned with blooms by Willow Crossley. Guests included Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and her younger sister Princess Eugenie.

© JAMES CURLEY AND MAGICMOMENTSUK The Princess was joined by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Also in attendance were some of the royal's closest friends, including Alice Naylor-Leyland and her husband Thomas, as well as incredible fashion designers Amanda Wakeley and Emilia Wickstead. Guests were given mini floral bouquets from the table display alongside the Mark Cross bags and an Aerin fragrance of their choice. Sounds like an incredible way to spend your Monday, right?

Aerin sure knows how to entertain. Last year the creative director, who is the granddaughter of beauty mogul Estée Lauder, hosted a dinner celebrating 10 years of Beauty for her eponymous brand, at Harry's Bar in London. Lady Amelia Windsor was a guest, as well as Ikram Omar.