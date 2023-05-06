5 dazzling jewellery moments you may have missed from the coronation

These are the decadent pieces you may not have spotted

Self-declared magpies have been counting down the days until King Charles III's coronation for months now, and the historic event has finally arrived.

As expected, the main ceremony at Westminster Abbey was a lavish affair, and alongside stately robes and elegant gowns, illustrious jewels played a starring role. From Katy Perry's Vivienne Westwood pearl necklace to Pretty Yende's 138ct diamond necklace, the bijouterie on display at the coronation was nothing short of next-level lavish.

What happened during the coronation process?

A milestone moment in British history, King Charles III was crowned sovereign at Westminster Abbey on May 6. In a ceremony steeped in tradition, King Charles was anointed with holy oil and had the St. Edward's Crown bestowed upon his head, marking his formal investiture with regal power.

Hello! Fashion shares the dazzling jewellery moments you may have missed at the coronation:

1. Crown Princess Mary of Denmark's Turquoise Brooch

© Getty Crown Princess Mary of Denmark wore a piece given to her by Queen Margrethe II

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark looked resplendent in a rich indigo dress with a matching hat and stilettos. She teamed her all-purple ensemble with a Danish family heirloom, given to her last year as a birthday present from her mother-in-law Queen Margrethe II. The brooch features turquoise surrounded by diamonds.

2. Katy Perry's Vivienne Westwood pearl necklace

© Getty Katy Perry opted for a three-strand pearl necklace by British fashion label Vivienne Westwood

Katy Perry, who is due to perform at the coronation concert on 7 May, infused the occasion with a splash of pop star glamour. The Firework singer wore a lilac column dress layered under a short-sleeved jacket and a wide-brim fascinator. Paying tribute to the late 'Godmother of Punk', Katy's look was by British designer Vivienne Westwood, as was her three-strand pearl necklace, complete with orb detailing. Very apt.

3. Princess Kate's touching tribute to Princess Diana

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales wore a pair of earrings from Princess Diana's jewellery collection

The Princess of Wales paid homage to Princess Diana by wearing a pair of earrings that originally belonged to her mother-in-law. The diamond and South Sea pearl earrings feature a cluster of diamonds and an elegant pearl drop, and paired perfectly with her silver bullion 3D leaf embroidery headpiece by Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen.

4. Pretty Yende's 138ct diamond necklace

© Graff Soprano Pretty Yende wears a 138.80ct diamond necklace by Graff

South African soprano Pretty Yende, who performed at the coronation ceremony, looked opulent in a voluminous yellow Stéphane Rolland gown and jewels by British luxury jeweller Graff. She opted for an elaborate 138.80ct yellow and white diamond necklace and a matching lustrous pair of 35.34ct dangly earrings, and served us up some major bijoux envy.

5. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie champion the same British heritage label

© Getty Princess Beatrice wore pink hoop earrings by Garrard

Princess Beatrice excelled in the jewellery department, championing jewels by British heritage label Garrard. It was the first official Crown Jeweller of the United Kingdom, having supplied jewels for Queen Victoria and been charged with the upkeep of the British Crown Jewels from 1843 to 2007. She wore Garrard's 'Blaze' Pink Sapphire, Rubellite and Pink Opal Hoop Earrings and her sister also opted for pieces by the renowned jeweller.

© Getty Princess Eugenie also turned to the historic luxury jewellery brand for the occasion

Princess Eugenie looked regal in Garrard's 'Albemarle' white gold and diamond collar necklace which she styled alongside white gold and diamond drop earrings.

