How Anna Nicole Smith's daughter and her dad Larry Birkhead remember the late star each year The former Playboy star died in 2007

Anna Nicole Smith tragically died in 2007, leaving behind her baby daughter Dannielynn.

MORE: Anna Nicole Smith's teenage daughter looks so grown up in new pictures

The actress shared Dannielynn with Larry Birkhead, who has raised the now 15-year-old out of the spotlight.

However, there have been several occasions where the proud father has shared photos of his daughter on social media, including over the weekend at a Janet Jackson concert.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Larry Birkhead talks about raising daughter following Anna Nicole Smith's passing

The pair were also photographed at the annual Kentucky Derby in May - an event that has a bittersweet meaning for the pair.

MORE: Anna Nicole Smith's daughter beams as dad Larry Birkhead makes her dreams come true

READ: Dylan Dreyer reveals her son's adorable resemblance to Prince George

Larry takes his daughter there every year, and the place has an emotional place in his heart, as it's where he met his daughter's mom.

He does this to honor the past as well as creating new traditions with Dannielynn.

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn with dad Larry Birkhead

Talking to Fox News Digital of the annual affair at the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala for the pre-Derby diabetes fundraiser, he explained: "We had a really great time, and it's kind of been a tradition that we would go every year."

MORE: AGT's Howie Mandel shares health update after illness is revealed

MORE: AGT reveal huge change to show this season - all the details

He continued: "That's where I met Anna Nicole Smith. And it's something that I've taken my daughter back every year since. She's old enough to kind of understand what it is."

He added: "Since I did meet her mom there, it started off just kind of me taking her back and showing her around and kind of letting her know the stories that, you know, this is kind of where I met your mom and things.

"And then it came to kind of people look for my daughter there because I really don't let her do any public events. And so, in all honesty, the Kentucky Derby is kind of the growth chart for Dannielynn."

Anna Nicole Smith tragically died months after Dannielynn was born

Dannielynn’s late mother Anna Nicole was an American socialite who found fame in the early 1990s when she married Howard J. Marshall who was 63 years older than her. "I'm not a gold digger," insisted Anna at the time.

MORE: Hoda Kotb left 'disgusted' by unconventional cocktail recipe on Today

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager is unimpressed as she's presented with an epic family throwback photo

"I could have married him a week after we met or two weeks after we met. I could have married him years before. And I didn't. I didn't. I went out and I made something of myself. And people don't appreciate that. I wanted to marry him because he loved me and he took care of me."

Larry primarily keeps Dannielynn out of the spotlight

Dannielynn was born in 2006 and initially Howard was listed on her birth certificate as the father. However, photographer Larry claimed paternity and a DNA test later confirmed that he was indeed the little girl’s dad.

MORE: Hoda Kotb gives emotional perspective on heartbreak during chat on Today

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager wows in striking swimsuit photo during vacation

Tragically, five months later, in February 2007, Anna was found unresponsive in a Florida hotel room and was pronounced dead in hospital. She was just 39.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.