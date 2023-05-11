Lily James just wore the chicest 'quiet luxury' wedding dress

The Cinderella actress wore a bridal look fit for a modern princess in her latest campaign

Lily James has a penchant for bringing characters to life through her sartorial agenda. From her character of Cinderella, to a 60s siren, to paying homage to Pamela Anderson who she plays in Pam & Tommy.

Now she’s channeled ultra chic bridal energy for the second time, in her latest campaign for Only Natural Diamonds. We’re sure quiet luxury It-girl of the moment and newlywed Sofia Richie, would wholly approve of.

The 34-year-old, who is a global ambassador for the jewellery platform, wore a fitted white dress with a sophisticated square neckline and flattering panelling. She opted for a loose wavy updo to let her dazzling bijouterie take centre stage.

She showcased a stunning round-cut diamond engagement ring and wedding band. She also wore dreamy stacks of bracelets, a dazzling tennis necklace and matching dangle earrings. Wedding day inspo at its finest.

Only Natural Diamonds was set up by the Natural Diamond Council to "advance the integrity of the modern diamond jewellery industry" and "inspire, educate and protect the consumer".

Proving that wedding dresses can be worn for more occasions than your nuptials, Lily also wore an old Hollywood glamour-approved champagne wedding gown that channelled for a Charlotte Tilbury campaign. She also fronts Tilbury's eponymous beauty label alongside Only Natural Diamonds. Can we ask Lily if bridal attire is a pre-requisite for her championing a brand?

Forever the sartorial experimenter, Lily recently went totally off-piste with her style agenda for a hot minute at the Met Gala last Monday. She captured the red carpet with a shocking razor-cut micro fringe and stunning black leather ball gown from Tamara Ralph paired with black fingerless gloves, to honour the late Karl Lagerfeld.

Whatever style she's experimenting with, we are never in doubt that she's going to absolutely nail it.

What is quiet luxury?

“Quiet Luxury is a new age minimalism style, and in terms of clothes they are investment pieces and forever staples that will last in your wardrobe,” stylist Georgie Gray told Hello! Fashion., “Think designers such as Loewe, The Row and Loro Piana.”

