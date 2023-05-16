How to update your interiors for summer 2023 according to your fashion aesthetic

From 'Quiet Luxury' lovers to 'Weird Girls' and 'Maximalists', these top interior designers give you the low down on giving you home the ultimate update...

Just as your style showcases your individuality, your home decor is also a reflection of your personal taste.

Whether your fashion aesthetic leans towards classic minimalism, Gen Z bohemian, or eclectic elegance, infusing your living spaces with your unique fashion sense can create an inspiring environment you can truly feel at home in. Decorate according to your own personal style and express your individuality in every corner of your home this summer with some help from the experts...

For The 'Weird Girl' Aesthetic...

Are you into Y2K? Is everything that Bella Hadid wears on your wishlist? Then design duo Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead from 2LG Studio will be right up your street. "We call our design style 'Joyful Minimalism' this is because of our minimalist approach to design combined with our maximalist love of colour and texture," Jordan and Russell tell Hello! Fashion, "We take a bold approach when designing schemes for our clients, we will always push you outside of your comfort zone. If we don’t, then we aren’t doing our jobs." Combining form, function and decorative joy in equal measure the couple, who founded their company in 2014 appeared as presenters on two series of the show Changing Rooms, for Channel 4 and have a Thames and Hudson book out titled 'Making Living Lovely.' Having just got back from the world's biggest design fair in Milan they have identified several key movements for Summer 2023, "Natural vs space age, recycled materiality and restoration. A move away from upcycling towards crafts and artisanal restoration and embracing eclecticism and lived in spaces."

© 'Making Living Lovely' - Thames & Hudson 2LG call their design style 'Joyful Minimalism'

How can I style my house 'Weird Girl' this summer?

"In summer we love to decorate and style our home with fresh flowers and plants. It’s an opportunity to throw open the windows and blinds and fill your home with natural light and fresh air. What could be more beautiful than a bunch of seasonal blooms."

Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead, founders of 2LG Studio

What colours should I incorporate into my home in summer 2023?

"This year is all about avoiding trends and embracing 'you,' in terms of colour we would always say go with something that you love. Ignore what everyone else is doing and go with your gut... We visited Milan design festival this year and saw lots of sandy yellows and earth tones mixed in with sci-fi silvers and metallics, anything goes."

© Megan Taylor A photo from 2LG's 'Making Living Lovely' book

What 'Weird Girl' items should I buy to update my interiors?

"Lighting is often understated. We recently discovered the wonderful 'Pulpsculpture', who hand crafts the most beautiful and a cultural lamps." £350.00 FROM ANNIE STRACHAN

"Art is always a great investment. We love fashion designer Helen Kirkum's deconstructed trainer art." £45.00 FROM HELEN KIRKUM

"A huge rug can be transformative to any space, we love our portal rug in lilac and yellow." £902.00 FROM FLOOR STORY

For The 'Quiet Luxury' Aesthetic...

Sofia Richie is the poster girl for 'quiet luxury'

Is Sofia Richie your idol? Are you obsessed with Chanel's La Crème Main? Does your style scream understated elegance, and is your Insta feed dedicated to 'old' Bottega and Celine? That make you a 'quiet luxury' lover, in which case you will be obsessed with the aesthetic of Mayfair based studio Sixty3 London, helmed by Ginny Griffin and Charlotte Green.

"Our signature aesthetic always starts with the foundation of a muted and neutral palette which is then layered with lots of texture, exquisite lighting and specialist finishes to add interest and elevate the design," Charlotte tells Hello! Fashion, "Our approach is to create classic, unique and timeless interiors with a contemporary edge." Specialising in residential interiors for private clients and developers, the team create interiors which deliver their signature style of elegant and timeless luxury. As for what's going to be trending this summer, "Eco-toxic free paint is definitely trending right now," says Charlotte, "Our favourite is Bauwerk’s limewash paint, giving us Tuscan summer house vibes. Remember to test out samples in different locations around your house and check them at different times of day as they can change quite dramatically in different light."

How can I style my house 'Quiet Luxury' this summer?

"Natural materials such as marble or rattan are great for summer styling. Accessories which bring the feel of the outdoors into the home also help create a relaxed and liveable feel."

What colours should I incorporate into my home in summer 2023?

"Greys are out for summer and warm neutrals are in as a base for upholstery and cabinetry. The earthy tones are still trending right now. Add accents of terracotta, olive green or auburn for cushions, trims and accessories."

© Sixty3 London Sixty3 London

What 'Quiet Luxury' items should I buy to update my interiors?

"We love these Porta Romana wall lights with a hammered metal finish" £992.00 FROM PORTA ROMANA

"Kaneko Kohyo's ceramic tableware, especially the Rinka plates are lovely for a rustic summer tablescape"

£22.00 FROM LIBERTY

"Simple yet carefully curated coffee table styling items, such as the Curve Marble Bowl from our collection, make for an elegant summer update."

£210.00 FROM SIXTY3 LONDON

For The 'Maximalist Fashionista' Aesthetic...

© Getty Emili Sindlev wears orange snake print leather trousers and a frill collar blouse

If Emili Sindlev and Anna Dello Russo are your fashion icons, and the memory of Alessandro Michele leaving Gucci still fills your heart with dread, then stay away from the neutrals for you my dear, are a maximalist... in which case eponymous interior design studio Rosanna Bossom Ltd will be right up your street. Her specialty is creating spaces that are comfortable and practical as well as visually inspiring. "We love traditional items that bring in different eras and layered, items you love and collect over time as opposed to everything matching," Rosanna tells Hello! Fashion. In fact, Rosanna's team was responsible for the design and installation of the top two floors of the iconically opulent member's club 5 Hertford Street, working alongside Rifat Ozbek. For summer 2023 she says, "Small things like new cushions and colourful exterior dining are in as well as block print tablecloths, colourful glasses and bamboo cutlery."

How can I style my house 'Maximalist' this summer?

"Seasonal flowers, lots of colour and pattern wherever you can," Rosanna explains, "Tablescapes are a good way to change the decor from winter to summer, this can really change the look of a room. Lampshades can change the light given off and in the summer, a fresher feel to a new season. Battery-powered lamps with fun shades for evenings and tablecloths, beautiful napkins, and flowers to complement and bring it all together."

What colours should I incorporate into my home in summer 2023?

"Pantone would say Viva Magenta!"

© Astrid Templier

What 'Maximalist' items should I buy to update my interiors?

"Inspired by the brand's signature marbled ceramics and handblown by artisans in England, each piece is unique a hand-held work of art you can use every day."

£500.00 FROM HENRY HOLLAND

"Featuring Sharland England’s signature braiding and loops, the Adeline console table is sophisticated and yet still cosy."

£995.00 FROM SHARLAND ENGLAND

"The magic of ikat meets Italian craftsmanship in this collection."

£21.72 FROM LES OTTOMANS

