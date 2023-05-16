Billie Piper used this exact routine to prep her skin for the BAFTAs

Lit-from-within skin is practically a red carpet prerequisite at this point, and the TV BAFTAs were no exception. The prestigious awards ceremony celebrates the greatest luminaries in British television, and so it feels only right that the screen stars have the radiant complexions to match.

With a lifetime of industry experience under her belt, it's no surprise that aesthetics expert Dr. Barbara Sturm was the facialist of choice for many a red carpet goer – from actresses Saffron Hocking, Jasmine Jobson, and Adelayo Adedayo to I Hate Suzie creator Billie Piper.

Dr. Barbara Sturm's pre-BAFTA Facial

© Getty Billie Piper turned to Dr. Barbara Sturm for her pre-BAFTA facial

Her clients benefitted from her signature SturmGlow Facial, a treatment designed to leave the skin refreshed via cleansing, exfoliation, extraction and lymphatic massage.

Using products from her eponymous skincare line, the facial was created in line with Dr. Sturm's philosophy, focusing on "delivering hydration, boosting skin barrier function, soothing signs of irritation and improving the overall skin health and skin matrix".

After an initial cleanse, Dr. Sturm analyses the skin. She gently steams the face while using the Enzyme Cleanser to remove any dry patches causing uneven texture. After some gentle extraction, she applies the Balancing Toner and locks in the moisture with the Hyaluronic Ampoules. Dr. Sturm then massages the skin using her unique technique which she claims helps "increase blood and oxygen flow and tone and define the facial muscles for an instant, youthful-looking complexion".

She infuses the skin with other moisture-boosting products, followed by a touch of eye cream to minimise puffiness and give off a refreshed effect. Next, the skin is nourished with the Face Cream Rich, boosted with the Glow Drops and protected against UV rays and pollution. Finally, Dr. Sturm soothes dryness around the lip area and tops things off with a spritz of the Hyaluronic Face Mist for an "invigorating boost of freshness".

What skincare routine would you recommend in the weeks leading up to a big event?

Dr. Sturm acknowledges that it totally depends on your skin type and personal concerns, but to reduce the appearance of pores and even out tone, she relies on The Better B Niacinamide Serum. "I call it the ultimate skin perfector because it really is amazing at refining your complexion, especially in the lead up to a big event," she says.

"It helps to control excess oil, visibly refines and reduces enlarged pores, smooths the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, improves uneven skin tone, restores radiance, strengthens the skin barrier, renews the skin's surface... I could go on! It's a must-have for picture perfect skin."

How do you deal with blemishes on the day?

"If you've woken up with a pimple on the day of a special event, use The Ultimate Stinky Pimple Treatment right away. If you have to pop your pimple, use two Q-tips (don't touch it with your hands), and use a little bit of disinfectant on it - then use the treatment afterwards," Dr. Sturm advises.

"Before you get your make-up done, use the Clarifying Spot Treatment to cover it up before applying your base. Just dab on to the affected area using your fingertips and blend into the surrounding skin for a natural, seamless effect."

Why is it important to get a facial before a big event?

"A facial will give you immediate and noticeable skincare results so it’s a must before any special event," Dr. Sturm explains. "Look for a treatment that incorporates massage techniques to boost blood and oxygen flow and stimulate lymphatic drainage - it will give you amazing results in terms of a reduction in puffiness, defining the facial muscles and lifting the cheekbones and jawline. As an added bonus, it will also release some of the built-up tension in your facial muscles that are caused by daily stressors, reducing fine lines and wrinkles. We combine special lifting massages with lifting tools at our Spas & Boutiques for a snatched, lifted red carpet look."

