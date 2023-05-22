Jude Law and Alicia Vikander donned matching outfits at Cannes

The co-stars were in perfect unison in the exact same shade

Jude Law and Alicia Vikander and like two peas in a pod. The co-stars rocked up to the photocall of their new historical drama film Firebrand at Cannes Film Festival in perfect unison – and we can't get enough.

During the annual festival, balmy Riviera evenings are rife with high octane fashion moments – and this year posed no exception. In fact, we're still reeling from Natalie Portman's elegant reproduction of Dior's iconic 'Junon' dress…

READ: Cannes Film Festival: 15 best dresses of all time

MORE: Cannes Film Festival: the 15 best beauty looks of all time

© Getty The pair co-star in a new historical drama film

But Cannes' daytime photocalls are no less stylish – granted, they welcome more low-key outfits, but what they lack in glitz, they more than make up for in careful polish.

Alicia looked characteristically chic in a navy dress by Louis Vuitton. The midi piece featured a high collar, a chevron panel insert, textured cuff and waist detailing as well as a voluminous, gathered skirt.

The Ex Machina actress topped things off with black minimalist sandals, and elegant updo and a dazzling pair of drop-down earrings.

© Getty Alicia and Jude wore matching navy looks for the occasion

Echoing his co-star, Jude looked smart and suave in a rich, navy long-sleeved polo neck top. Jude championed the cool, dark hue, and paired his shirt with off-white trousers and shiny, black leather shoes.

MORE: Cannes 2023: The best dresses from the film festival so far

RELATED: Cannes 2023: All the incredible street style moments from La Croisette

The duo posed together to promote their new film, in which they portray key historical figures from the British monarchy. Jude underwent a major transformation to play the infamous King Henry VIII and Alicia took on the role of his sixth and final wife, Katherine Parr.

Jude and Alicia reportedly received an eight-minute standing ovation for their respective performances, that or the audience was just as impressed by their colour coordination as we were…

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.