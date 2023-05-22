5 non-mumsy outfits that are perfect for Chelsea Flower Show 2023

RHS Chelsea Flower Show is renowned for amazing garden designs, gorgeous floral displays and horticultural shopping. The gardener’s paradise often marks the start of the ‘season’ in London, (yes Bridgerton fans, that is kind of still a thing) the event sees royals in attendance, and plenty of chic dresses.

So if you are going yourself, or just looking for some inspiration for what to wear to a chic summer soiree we’ve got you covered…

What is the history of the Chelsea Flower Show?

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is am event which showcases horticultural excellence in the United Kingdom. It was first held in 1913 in London and is organised by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS). Over its century-long history, the show has become a celebrated platform for designers, gardeners, and plant enthusiasts. It has witnessed various trends and innovations in garden design, from formal layouts to contemporary concepts. The show attracts thousands of visitors each year, including members of the royal family. It continues to inspire and educate, promoting gardening as an art form and highlighting the importance of green spaces in urban environments.

© Getty Kate wore a pink ME+EM dress to Chelsea Flower Show 2023

What is the RHS Chelsea Flower Show official dress code?

Although there is no official dress code, attendees often honour the event by dressing in appropriate chic summer attire… especially on ‘member’s days. After all you’re bound to run into Princess Kate so you’ll want to look your best.

What should I wear to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show?

Traditionally, the Chelsea Flower Show has a smart-casual dress code, with attendees often opting for stylish and comfortable attire suitable for a garden party.

The Co-ord

Charo Ruiz Cisa floral-print cotton-blend voile maxi skirt, £370, Net-A-Porter; Charo Ruiz Lirio cropped shirred floral-print cotton-blend poplin top £225, Net-A-Porter; Rosantica Limoncino small crystal-embellished wicker handbag, £600, Matches; Eleanor Wellesley, Amore Wedge Espadrille, £450, Eleanor Wellesley

The Cardigan

Kate Spade Crochet Flower Cardigan, £244, Kate Spade; ME + EM Pleated patch-pocket wide-leg mid-rise jeans, £185, Selfridges; Attie Green Leather Strappy Platform Sandals, £359, LK Bennett; Cos × Linda Farrow Rectangle Acetate Sunglasses, £99, COS

The Jumpsuit

Long Chequered Print Jumpsuit, £95, Pepe Jeans, Brandon Blackwood Kendrick Mini Denim Cross-body Bag, £240, Selfridges, High Valenciana Dali Espadrille, £129, Penelope Chilvers, Deepa Gurnani Ivory Madelief Earring, £315, Cult Mia

The Sheer Skirt

Embellished Midi Skirt, £89.99, Zara; Beige Heeled Slingback Shoes, £33, River Island, Premium Lambswool Crew Neck Jumper, £29.90, Uniqlo; Cat-eye Sunglasses, £9.99, H&M

The Dress

Self-Portrait Rhinestone-embellished Lace-trim Woven Midi Dress, £420, Selfridges, Matilda White Mid-heel, £220, Camilla Elphick; L.K.Bennett Rita Raffia Box Bag, £199, John Lewis, Solid X Pave Safety Pin Earrings, £81, Wolf & Badger