The Princess of Wales makes surprise appearance on opening day of the Chelsea Flower Show

The Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on its opening day on Monday, where she joined school pupils at the event's first ever Children’s Picnic.

Kate met youngsters from ten schools taking part in the RHS Campaign for School Gardening as they sat down to eat.

The Children's picnic, which is set to become an annual event at the Show, was inspired by a conversation the Princess had with the RHS in 2019 when she unveiled her Back to Nature Garden. She told organisers she felt it would be nice to involve more children in the event.

Pupils taking part in the picnic came from schools including Cameron Vale School, Alec Reed Academy, St George's CofE Primary School, St Augustine's CofE Primary, Falconbrook Primary School, Christ Church CofE Primary School, Glenbrook Primary School, St Mary's CofE Primary School, St George's Church of England Primary School and Laycock Primary School.

© Getty Kate was all smiles as she arrived at the Chelsea Flower Show

© Getty Kate joins the Children's picnic at Chelsea Flower Show

© Getty Kate wore a pink ME+EM dress

The picnic aims to bring gardening and nature into the lives of more children, a topic Kate has been passionate about for several years.

© Getty Kate climbing up the ladder to the treehouse in her Back to Nature garden in 2019

In 2019 she launched her RHS Back to Nature gardens at Chelsea and the Hampton Court Palace Flower Show, in collaboration with the landscape architects Davies White, to highlight the importance of spending time outdoors to a child's development.

She later opened a permanent Back to Nature play garden at RHS Garden Wisley.

© Getty Kate visiting RHS Wisley in 2019

Spending time outdoors allows children to build their confidence, develop independence and learn how to forge relationships with others, all skills which help shape their adult lives.

This year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show features 12 show gardens and more than 70 nurseries in the Great Pavilion.

