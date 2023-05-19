7 non-granny wedges and espadrilles to shop in summer 2023

There’s no shoe style that epitomises summer more than wedges or espadrilles. The once divisive style is back for 2023, and like many pieces right now, it's had a super chic, elevated, minimalistic makeover. Suffice to say, we’re glad the block heeled shoe is the one to wear right now, though it’s unsurprising considering comfortable footwear has become the go-to for every fashion afficionado on the planet (dad trainers, we love you).

Wedges and espadrilles are totally versatile - comfortable enough to wear during the day, yet chic enough to take you through to the evening. "They are a great day to night shoe," Eleanor Wellesley tells Hello! Fashion, "I style my wedges with all different looks." The British It-girl became the designer of her own eponymous luxury shoe company earlier this year after spending years searching for the perfect wedged espadrille in vain.

Thankfully Eleanor gave us the low down on her brand and on this summer’s must-have shoe style...

How do I style espadrilles?

"The full black Amore Wedges can be worn in the winter with a black blazer and a dress as they suede and look very chic. Other wedge colours can be styled from casual to smart; for breakfast events or even for weddings in the south of France. I wear mine a lot with long dresses to smart events as they are so comfortable and also chic using suede as the material on the toe, they really go with any outfit you choose."

What is an espadrille shoe?

"A wedge espadrille originates from the traditional Spanish flat espadrille," explains Eleanor, "I have actually created on my twist using the hand woven jute which is wrapped around the wedge. I then used suede instead of canvas for the rounded toe and a buckle strap that goes across the ankle."

What should I wear with wedges and espadrilles?

"You can wear them with a flared jean with a cool jumper, a top or blouse or event a smart navy suit to my work meetings... and a silk dress to attend a party, wedding, or a polo match."

Are espadrilles comfortable for walking?

"Yes, they are very comfortable to walk in," says Eleanor, "For my own range I designed the strap with a buckle across your foot to feel more secure rather than the ribbons going up your legs as I felt they become loose which tends to make me feel unbalanced when walking. I find my Wedge Espadrilles extremely comfortable, as I feel secure and your foot as arched unlike lots of wedges. They have soft foam padding underneath the sole of the foot."

How long can you wear espadrilles?

"I did a trial with my wedge espadrilles and wore them for 20 hours to a birthday party in Italy and another wedding in South Africa and my feet still didn't hurt even with all that dancing!"

7 Best Wedges and Espadrilles to shop in 2023:

The Metallic wedges

Metallic accessories are everything this year. And so are asymmetrical heels. We love the 90s-esque criss-cross strap detailing. £50 AT ZARA

The Budget-Friendly espadrilles

We're all about the dopamine dressing for spring/summer, and these flatform espadrilles with Insolia Flex® technology offer comfort as well as colour. The price point is incredible. £39.50 AT MARKS AND SPENCER

The Golden wedges

Gold strappy sandals are essential for those holiday evenings. We love the platform under the toes, making the heel height seem less steep. £49.99 AT MANGO

The Quiet Luxury wedges

Are these not just the chicest wedged heels you've ever seen? Minimalistic, clean and insanely versatile. £350 AT NET-A-PORTER

The luxe wedges

Eleanor Wellesley specialise in wedges and espadrilles, so you can guarantee the quality is going to be exquisite. The navy colourway of their classic Amore wedges is my personal favourite as I think they look super luxe. They're also great for wearing day to night, all year round. £450 AT ELEANOR WELLESLEY

The High-End wedges

Personally, these are a dream come true. I love Hermes' Oran sandals (as does Meghan Markle who wore hers earlier this week), but the flat sole offers less ankle and arch support. So taking the 'h' design and giving it a slim wedge heel = winner. £730 AT HERMES

The Denim wedges

Denim shoes have appeared at fashion weeks and beyond in 2023, therefore incorporating the trend into your summer wardrobe is a must. Castaner are the undisputed espadrille legends, so a pair of their shoes are an essential for your warm weather wardrobe. £115 AT NET-A-PORT​ER

