7 non-granny wedges and espadrilles to shop in summer 2023

There’s no shoe style that epitomises summer more than wedges or espadrilles. The once divisive style is back for 2023, and like many pieces right now, it's had a super chic, elevated, minimalistic makeover. Suffice to say, we’re glad the block heeled shoe is the one to wear right now, though it’s unsurprising considering comfortable footwear has become the go-to for every fashion afficionado on the planet (dad trainers, we love you).
Wedges and espadrilles are totally versatile - comfortable enough to wear during the day, yet chic enough to take you through to the evening. "They are a great day to night shoe," Eleanor Wellesley tells Hello! Fashion, "I style my wedges with all different looks." The British It-girl became the designer of her own eponymous luxury shoe company earlier this year after spending years searching for the perfect wedged espadrille in vain.
Thankfully Eleanor gave us the low down on her brand and on this summer’s must-have shoe style...
MORE: 7 Mango items to have on your wishlist this summer
RELATED: The 8 Reiss fashion pieces every influencer wants in their summer wardrobe
How do I style espadrilles?
"The full black Amore Wedges can be worn in the winter with a black blazer and a dress as they suede and look very chic. Other wedge colours can be styled from casual to smart; for breakfast events or even for weddings in the south of France. I wear mine a lot with long dresses to smart events as they are so comfortable and also chic using suede as the material on the toe, they really go with any outfit you choose."
What is an espadrille shoe?
"A wedge espadrille originates from the traditional Spanish flat espadrille," explains Eleanor, "I have actually created on my twist using the hand woven jute which is wrapped around the wedge. I then used suede instead of canvas for the rounded toe and a buckle strap that goes across the ankle."
What should I wear with wedges and espadrilles?
"You can wear them with a flared jean with a cool jumper, a top or blouse or event a smart navy suit to my work meetings... and a silk dress to attend a party, wedding, or a polo match."
Are espadrilles comfortable for walking?
"Yes, they are very comfortable to walk in," says Eleanor, "For my own range I designed the strap with a buckle across your foot to feel more secure rather than the ribbons going up your legs as I felt they become loose which tends to make me feel unbalanced when walking. I find my Wedge Espadrilles extremely comfortable, as I feel secure and your foot as arched unlike lots of wedges. They have soft foam padding underneath the sole of the foot."
How long can you wear espadrilles?
"I did a trial with my wedge espadrilles and wore them for 20 hours to a birthday party in Italy and another wedding in South Africa and my feet still didn't hurt even with all that dancing!"
7 Best Wedges and Espadrilles to shop in 2023:
The Metallic wedges
The Budget-Friendly espadrilles
The Golden wedges
The Quiet Luxury wedges
The luxe wedges
The High-End wedges
The Denim wedges
Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.