Jenna Coleman nails 'garden party chic' at Chelsea Flower Show

Actress Jenna Coleman led the way for stylish guests at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, championing a playful floral print.

The Doctor Who star looked characteristically elegant at the prestigious annual London event in a chic midi dress that felt utterly fitting for the horticultural occasion. The 37-year-old posed at The Newt in Somerset x RHS Chelsea gala, showing off her acute fashion eye.

© Getty Jenna Coleman nailed 'garden party chic' at the Chelsea Flower Show

Jenna opted for a midi shirt dress, styled with the top button done up. Her dress featured a vivid, multi-coloured floral print and extended out into a finely pleated skirt.

The Victoria star layered her playful print piece under a soft, no-lapel black jacket that felt richly reminiscent of Chanel's iconic tweed styles. Jenna, who is a friend of the luxury French label, carried a Chanel shoulder bag with a long leather-woven chain strap, and tassel detailing.

© Getty The actress finished off her outfit with classic designer accessories

Footwear-wise, she kept things practical and understated with a pair of dark brown block heels. The actress topped things off with her beloved burgundy oval-shaped Celine sunglasses which she has worn on multiple occasions – she even owns them in black too. Clearly, she is a girl after our own (accessory obsessed) heart.

What is the RHS Chelsea Flower Show dress code?

Traditionally, the Chelsea Flower Show adopts a smart casual dress code. Guests usually opt for elegant, garden party-appropriate attire, including plenty of floral prints to pay homage to the horticultural theme.

