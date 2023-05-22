5 Chelsea Flower Show 2023 outfit ideas that are actually pretty cool

RHS Chelsea Flower Show is renowned for amazing garden designs, gorgeous floral displays and horticultural shopping.

The festival of floristry often marks the start of the ‘social season’ in London making way for events such as Royal Ascot and Henley Regatta, (yes Bridgerton fans, the 'season' is kind of still a thing here in the UK.) The occasion sees royals in attendance, and of course, plenty of chic dresses. Don't believe us? Kicking off on the 22nd May the Princess of Wales has already made an appearance.

What is the history of the Chelsea Flower Show?

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is am event which showcases horticultural excellence in the United Kingdom. It was first held in 1913 in London and is organised by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS). Over its century-long history, the show has become a celebrated platform for designers, gardeners, and plant enthusiasts. It has witnessed various trends and innovations in garden design, from formal layouts to contemporary concepts. The show attracts thousands of visitors each year, including members of the British royal family. It continues to inspire and educate, promoting gardening as an art form and highlighting the importance of green spaces in urban environments.

© Getty Kate wore a pink ME+EM dress to Chelsea Flower Show 2023

What is the RHS Chelsea Flower Show official dress code?

Although there is no official dress code, attendees often honour the event by dressing in appropriate chic summer attire… especially on ‘member’s days. After all you’re bound to run into Princess Kate so you’ll want to look your best.

What should I wear to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show?

Traditionally, the Chelsea Flower Show has a smart-casual dress code, with attendees often opting for stylish and comfortable attire suitable for a garden party. Think wedges, espadrilles and chic floral print midi-dresses and classic summer ginghams and stripes.

So if you are going yourself, or just looking for some inspiration for what to wear to a chic summer soirée we’ve got you covered with 5 incredible outfits that will see you through the summer… you'll be the 'talk of the ton.'

The Floral Co-ord:

Part of the 'Bonita Paradise' collection, Charo Ruiz's 'Cisa' co-ord is cut from airy cotton-blend voile and printed with dainty, hand-painted florals. It has a shirred waistband and falls to a ruffled hem trimmed with guipure lace. Wear yours with our editor-approved Eleanor Wellesley wedges for added height and extra comfort.

Charo Ruiz Cisa floral-print cotton-blend voile maxi skirt, £370, Net-A-Porter; Charo Ruiz Lirio cropped shirred floral-print cotton-blend poplin top £225, Net-A-Porter; Rosantica Limoncino small crystal-embellished wicker handbag, £600, Matches; Eleanor Wellesley, Amore Wedge Espadrille, £450, Eleanor Wellesley

The Tulip Cardigan:

Hand-crocheted with colorful cotton yarn, these pretty tulips will bloom forever in your wardrobe. Modernise it with some wide-leg trousers and cool-girl sunnies. You've instantly gone from Granny to Gen Z.

Kate Spade Crochet Flower Cardigan, £244, Kate Spade; ME + EM Pleated patch-pocket wide-leg mid-rise jeans, £185, Selfridges; Attie Green Leather Strappy Platform Sandals, £359, LK Bennett; Cos × Linda Farrow Rectangle Acetate Sunglasses, £99, COS

The Gingham Jumpsuit:

Who said Gingham couldn't be cool? This Pepe Jeans long cotton voile jumpsuit boasts an 80's inspired silhouette and squared collar with mini ruffles. Pair it with a cool-girl denim bag and statement earrings et voilà.

Long Chequered Print Jumpsuit, £95, Pepe Jeans, Brandon Blackwood Kendrick Mini Denim Cross-body Bag, £240, Selfridges, High Valenciana Dali Espadrille, £129, Penelope Chilvers, Deepa Gurnani Ivory Madelief Earring, £315, Cult Mia

The Sheer Skirt:

Your mother might not approve, but skirts have had a not-so-modest makeover. The sheer skirt is without a doubt one of the most-coveted SS23 micro-trends and with a soft cashmere and two tone flats, you can make it work for any occassion.

Embellished Midi Skirt, £89.99, Zara; Beige Heeled Slingback Shoes, £33, River Island, Premium Lambswool Crew Neck Jumper, £29.90, Uniqlo; Cat-eye Sunglasses, £9.99, H&M

The Royal-Approved Dress:

Every self-respecting British royal has donned an iteration of Self-Portrait's 'Lace-trim Woven Midi Dress' and it's not hard to see why. Dress it down for summer with a raffia bag, and add some hardware in the form of 'Safety Pin' earrings to toughen it up.

Self-Portrait Rhinestone-embellished Lace-trim Woven Midi Dress, £420, Selfridges, Matilda White Mid-heel, £220, Camilla Elphick; L.K.Bennett Rita Raffia Box Bag, £199, John Lewis, Solid x Pave Safety Pin Earrings, £81, Wolf & Badger

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.