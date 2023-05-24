Emma Raducanu just served the most stylish look off-court

The tennis star made a rare appearance for the reopening of the George club in Mayfair, and proved her sartorial agenda is as savvy as her style of play...

This year hasn’t been Emma Raducanu’s year for her craft: recently she withdrew from the upcoming summer tennis tournaments due to an ongoing wrist injury, and released a heartfelt statement about operations on her wrists and ankle.

But the stylish tennis star - who has global ambassador for Dior on her list of sartorial accolades - hasn’t let injury stop her from making public appearances and looking as fashionable as ever. On May 23, the 20-year-old proved her wardrobe style is as savvy as her style of play when she stepped out for the reopening of George – the latest private members club to open under the helm of Richard Caring.

© Getty Emma attended the George Club Private Preview Party

From donning Chanel to the Met Gala to wearing Tiffany & Co during Wimbledon, there's never a dull moment where the former British number one's style is concerned.

For the occasion in Mayfair, Emma oozed her signature chic agenda combined with a touch of cool-girl to create a sophisticated yet laid back silhouette. She wore a casual black, loose fitting long sleeved top tucked into a wraparound mini skirt that boasted an eyelet belt left hanging loose, giving the look an edgier feel.

© Getty She made her bandage actually look cool

She elevated the ensemble with a pair of patent pumps from Roger Vivier that we added to our wish list immediately. The label gave their iconic Belle Vivier pumps a makeover in the form of an ankle strap that gives major 90s vibes.

Emma shrouded the majority of her bandage underneath her sleeve, with just the area wrapped around her hand peeking through. Matching her bag to her all-black-with-white-bandage ensemble, she accessorised with a monochromatic Dior Vibe Hobo bag.

Earlier this month she released a statement on Instagram with an image of her in a hospital bed, telling her 2.5m followers: “It is safe to say the last 10 months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring injury on a bone of both hands. I tried my best to manage the pain and play through it for most of this year and end of last year by reducing practice load dramatically, missing weeks of training as well as cutting last season short to try heal it, unfortunately it’s not enough”.

She continued: “It pains me that I’ll miss the summer events”.

Alongside wishing her the speediest of recoveries, we're also wishing for her impeccable style...

