10 Black Dresses to keep your eye on for Spring/Summer 2023 with Vanessa Blair

Our fashion contributor shares her favourite black dress finds that will keep you chic all summer long

Kicking off my second piece for Hello! Fashion — I thought what a great opportunity to spotlight one wardrobe staple such as the LBD (little black dress). A black dress can not only be a timeless investment, but one of the most versatile and practical pieces in your spring/ summer wardrobe.

Whether it’s a show stopping mini - perfect for those summer soirées, or a lovely linen piece aimed at those sunset dinners in Santorini; iIve devised a list of 10 black dresses to keep an eye on whatever your style, age or budget.

Vanessa Blair's 10 Black Dresses to keep your eye on for Spring/Summer 2023

Reformation

One of my most adored dresses has to be this black slip dress by Reformation. Taking inspiration from a 1920’s classic negligee, it’s not only extremely flattering on the figure, but gives a subtle sexy and chic approach. I wear this lightweight piece in the daytime with sandals, swapping them out for heels which are perfect for any evening occasion. I really advise investing in a beautiful slip dress, that can shine in summer - whilst also being savoured in the winter months with a jumper and boot combination. *styling tip - the thicker straps on this dress allow for a thinner bra if you require extra bust suppor

£280 AT NET-A-PORTER

Aligne

A new dress of the moment has to be this Holly Dress by Aligne. Made from 100% linen - it screams summer with the added practically of an elasticated back, and pockets (my favourite part). I just love the full skirt, giving it a little bit more drama, whilst feeling super chic with the halter neck design. *styling tip - style with a basket bag and flip flops for a perfect holiday dinner look.

£149 AT ALIGNE

Marks and Spencer

This dress may look minimal, but believe me it will be the most underpromised, and overdelivered purchase yet. Probably the most versatile dress on this list, covering all sectors from working days to dinner dates. I love the V neck and tie waist giving it a gorgeous and ageless silhouette. Paired with the slight cap sleeve for a little bit of coverage - at £35 it really is a high street summer staple. *style tip - take this dress from summer to winter, by adding tights, and knee high boots. Finish off with a leather jacket, or blazer. £35 AT Marks & Spencer

Hollister

The perfect summer LBD - this piece from Hollister I can assure you, will be the summer mini you never thought you needed. Priced at £39, it is a great high street piece that offers a simple, effortless base to your outfit. I love the subtle spot detail and tie - giving it a little point of difference. While the length and comfortable shape bodes well for any holiday exploring, or sundowners on the beach. £39 AT HOLLISTER

Cover Swim

Your summer solution for a dress that keeps on giving. I love this smocked one by Cover Swim, ideal for throwing on after a dip in the pool - or grabbing a margarita at the hotel bar. The clever smocked design not only serves it purpose as a dress, but can also be styled as a maxi skirt. Made from a comfortable jersey material, it can also be ideal for a mum-to-be/maternity purposes. *style tip - wear as a skirt with a matching bikini top for a chic, coordinated holiday look. £150 AT NET-A-PORTER

Faithfull the Brand



A triple threat in my opinion, and perfectly positioned in price in between designer and high street. Timeless in design, versatile for any occasion, and can grow with you over the years; this dress really is the ultimate summer wardrobe staple. I was never fussed about investing in a dress with such simplicity, however after going through so many variations over the summers, I finally bit the bullet and am so glad I did. This dress not only features an elasticated smocked bust, but offers complete adjustable straps so it gives you a truely tailored feel. *get the look - a similar vibe to the matteau dress @ £430 from the luxury market — this Faithfull The Brand piece is equally as beautiful and kinder to your purse. £180 AT HARVEY NICHOLS

Sir The Label

Kinectic Beaded Dress by Sir the Label - this showstopping piece from Sir the Label, has to make my top 10 - simply because its a work of art. Ideal for those cooler summer nights where a jacket may be required, this midweight knit dress would be a stunning option for any glamorous evening plans. Style with simple accessories for a tonal, sophisticated look. Or go bold, with statement gold earrings for a black tie occasion. *style tips - there are plenty of trusted rental platforms available, if you want to list this dress for hire to increase its wearability and use. I love looking at platforms such as byRotation and HURR - for one off pieces for special occasions.

£381 AT SIR THE LABEL

Arket

I couldn’t write my top ten LBD list without including this Arket number. Bought nearly two years ago, i’ve loved and worn this dress so much I should probably purchase a back up! Doubling up as a holiday beach cover, it’s one of my most worn dresses in my collection with a price per wear of approx. £1.50 (and counting!) *style tip - size up for a looser, comfortable fit that not only gives a high end approach, but allows for ideal maternity wear too. £69 AT ARKET

Hush

An easy, laidback dress for any of those warmer weather weekends. Made from a jersey fabric with a hint of stretch - it will be your go-to for feeling confident and comfortable. I love the fuller skirt, and subtle ruching for a seamless, flattering silhouette. To me this dress feels super timeless and versatile; a fool-proof piece on days when you don’t know what to wear. *style tips - throw over a cropped denim jacket and trainers, ideal for a summer bbq. £65 £52 AT HUSH

Aligne

Another strong contender by Aligne, this stunning slinky cami dress would make a perfect black tie wedding guest contender. Alternatively, style with open-toe sandals and a straw clutch for a romantic date night (ideally on a picturesque balcony in Italy!) *style tip - take your usual size for a fitted, flattering form.

£95 AT ALIGNE

