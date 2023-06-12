Lily James perfected wedding guest style in a modern Disney princess dress

Wedding guest dressing can be a sartorial minefield, but not for Lily James. Red carpet glamour, holiday chic, she is a seriously versatile player in the fashion department. Curating a big day-appropriate 'fit was no mean feat for the actress last year when she celebrated the marriage of some close pals.

In a post shared with her 3.3m followers on her Instagram Stories, the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star marked her friends' one year wedding anniversary by sharing some throwback snaps.

"A real life fairytale, a year ago today [red heart emoji]" she nostalgically captioned a picture of the happy couple. Lily also appeared in the series of photos in her wedding guest attire, looking utterly ravishing in a pale mint-coloured midi dress.

Although she was sporting dark locks, her look felt utterly reminiscent of one particular Disney princess – the one that she memorably portrayed in a 2015 live-action film adaptation.

That's right – Lily's off-the-shoulder dress was giving major Cinderella vibes, strongly resembling the iconic blue gown worn by the princess in Disney's 1950 animated picture.

Beaming into the camera, Lily appeared to be having a whale of a time at the wedding. She even topped off her look with a statement choker, further echoing the classic character's signature look.

She topped things off with a pair of dark shades and beige peep-toe platform heels, looking every inch the leading lady.

