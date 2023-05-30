We found out exactly what Lily James smells like, and it's 'heavenly'

Thanks to social media, it's easier now for us to find out where our favourite fashionista's exquisite emsembles are from and who created their stellar makeup looks using which products. But what we can't see through a screen, is whether their red carpet fragrances are as tasteful as their sartorial choices.

Much like Sofia Richie earlier this month, who revealed exactly how she layers on her Jo Malone fragrances, Lily James has now revealed the scents that she finds "heavenly".

The 34-year-old who is currently spending time on the West Coast of America filming for her new thriller movie Relay, shared a series of images for her 3.3 million Instagram followers of her wholesome weekend consisting of beach walks and watching basketball.

Rounding off her laidback weekend she burned candles and showed off her favourite fragances in an aesthetically pleasing image that rivals the Instagram grids of the chicest influencers.

Both the candle and the fragrance bottles are from California based brand Liis. The sustainable brand: "is made from exceptionally high quality, conscious ingredients from around the world and natural grain alcohol farmed in the USA. Formulated without preservatives, dyes, phthalates, sulfates, Liis is cruelty-free, vegan, and allergy tested."

Lily has both the 'Bo' and the 'Rose Struck' fragrances from the independent brand's collection.

Bo boasts notes of "Elemi, Tobacco Leaves, Redwood Pine, Incense, Guaiac Wood, Cedar, Vanilla Beans" whilst Rose Struck contains: "Cassis, Tangerine, Matcha Tea, Damask Rose, Rose Centifolia". Spring and summer epitomised in two sophisticated bottles.

Lily admiring her fragrances as part of her wholesome weekend should not be overlooked. Gossip Girl's Whitney Peak, who fronts Chanel's iconic Coco Mademoiselle perfume campaign, told Hello! Fashion earlier this year that she uses fragrance as part of her self care routine: "Self-care to me really is just doing whatever fuels me, whatever helps me put the best, truest version of myself out there. I put on a fragrance as a form of self-care."

If Lily and Whitney are doing it, then why aren't we?

Unfortunately, Liis only ships within the USA and Canada right now. But if you want fragrances to make you fall in love, or to make your house smell like a Celine perfume, we've got you covered.

