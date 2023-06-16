Kate Moss' new 11:30am ritual may surprise you

The model and creative director of Diet Coke just released brand new images from the second edition of the collaboration...

Diet Coke was a big deal during the 1990s when it became a supermodel's most coveted accessory. The brand has been synonymous with fashion ever since; from the likes of Jean Paul Gaultier and the late Karl Lagerfeld as former brand ambassadors, to Moschino, Etro and Roberto Cavalli making limited edition bottles.

Fast forward to 2022 and Kate Moss gave us major nostalgia when she became creative director of the brand last July to celebrate its 40th anniversary (and held a lavish party at Annabel's to commemorate the occasion). This Friday she released the second installment of her 'Love What You Love' campaign, using the iconic 'Diet Coke Break' television advert from 1997 as inspiration.

© Instagram A new image from the second edition of Kate Moss' Diet Coke campaign

The supermodel's modelling agency shared photographs on Instagram (at 11:30am, iconic.) for their 1.5 million followers from the new campaign. Kate wore a spaghetti strap dress remniscent of her iconic 90s style agenda, which was adorned with gold chains.

"Diet Coke and Kate Moss return for Season 2 of #LoveWhatYouLove. This season, in her role as Creative Director, Kate has been given exclusive access to the @dietcokegb archives for inspiration," the caption explains. "Influenced by the duo’s shared love of fashion, Kate draws on the iconic 11:30 Diet Coke Break to develop the 'Diet Coke Break by Kate Moss' campaign, launching later this summer..."

© Instagram She oozed glamour in her second campaign image

What is the 11:30 Diet Coke Break?

In 1997 Coca Cola released two new TV adverts, one of which was title 11:30 Appointment. A group of women arrive at an office for their '11:30 appointment' when a shirtless window cleaner (actor Robert Merrill) goes past the window whilst drinking a can of Diet Coke. All the women are staring at him when one says "No wonder it's so hard to get an appointment here."

© Instagram Kate with her limited edition Diet Coke cans

Kate Moss' first 'Love What You Love' campaign featured limited editioncans inspired by some of her favourite fashion looks, including her leopard print coat that was originally owned by June Carter Cash, camouflage, denim and lace.

When first annoucing the collaboration Kate said: “When I designed my new Diet Coke by Kate Moss Limited Edition Collection, I was inspired by my favourite looks worn over the years - and how good they made me feel at the time. Each design captures a moment I’ve loved – every piece holds a special memory for me and still lives in my wardrobe. It’s been great to revisit this, as part of the celebrations for Diet Coke’s 40th birthday.”

© Instagram Limited edition leopard cans were released, inspired by her favourite coat

We're excited to see how she further reinvents the 11:30 break with her new campaign launching this summer...