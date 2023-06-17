Princess Kate's Trooping the Colour outfit was more symbolic than you ever realised

The Princess of Wales has been a regular attendee of the Trooping the Colour ceremony and has graced the event in plenty of stylish ensembles over the years, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense.

The annual British military ceremony which celebrates the official birthday of the reigning monarch involves a colourful parade, where regiments display their flags and perform synchronised drills. The event culminates with a ceremonial fly-past by the Royal Air Force.

Like her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, Kate’s presence adds to the grandeur of the occasion, attracting significant media attention and admiration from fashion fans, who are just as keen to see what she will wear as the flypast (guilty).

© Getty Queen Camilla and Princess Kate at Trooping the Colour

The year her outfit seemed to carry more symbolism than ever before, with her choice to wear a bespoke emerald green crepe coat dress by couture designer Andrew Gn. It is thought that the hue was a very deliberate colour choice for King Charles’ first ever Trooping, as it serves as an tribute to the Irish Guards, of which Kate is colonel. The proof was in the pudding when fashion fans spotted her Cartier shamrock brooch she used to accessorise the outfit. Kate normally wears the piece during her visits to the Irish Guards, especially at their St. Patrick's Day parades where she is on hand to deliver the traditional shamrock emblem.

Kate opted to pair her custom green creation which featured satin trim and handcrafted jewelled buttons with a bespoke wide brimmed Philip Treacy hat in green, and Princess Diana’s Sapphire Earrings.

© Getty Princess Kate smiles at Trooping the Colour

Who is Andrew GN?

Andrew GN is a renowned fashion designer known for his unique and captivating creations. With a career spanning decades, he has established himself as a master of intricate detailing and exquisite craftsmanship.

Andrew GN's designs often blend cultural influences, combining traditional elements with modern aesthetics. His impeccable sense of colour and texture result in garments that exude elegance and sophistication. His ability to effortlessly marry bold prints and rich fabrics creates a harmonious balance in his collections. Andrew GN's designs have graced red carpets and runways around the world, captivating fashion enthusiasts with his timeless and distinctive style.