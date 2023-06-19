Princess Kate has started a new hat trend, and you probably didn’t notice

The Princess of Wales has long been known for her impeccable fashion sense and her love for hats. Her exquisite collection of headwear has become a signature element of her style, captivating the attention of fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

Kate's fascination with hats can be traced back to her early days as a member of the royal family. She has effortlessly embraced this traditional accessory, bringing a modern and elegant twist to her ensembles. Whether it's a formal affair or a casual outing, Kate never fails to make a statement with her choice of headpiece.

Earlier today, as King Charles led his first Garter Day service at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The royal wore a a high-necked polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich, with a Philip Treacy hat. On closer inspection it was clear that the feather detailing on her hat was covered in tiny polka-dots, taking hat and outfit coordination to new heights.

Likewise on Saturday, Kate opted to wear a green Philip Treacy hat to Trooping the Colour, which revealed itself to be perfect match to her coat dress, as the hat and coat featured the exact same embellished buttons. (Talk about attention to detail, someone ought to give her stylist a raise.)

Matching a hat to your outfit perfectly can enhance your overall look and make a stylish statement. Here are some tips to help you achieve hat-outfit harmony:

Consider the occasion: The type of hat you choose should be appropriate for the occasion. A wide-brimmed hat may be ideal for a summer garden party, while a chic beret might be more suitable for a casual outing.

Coordinate colors: Choose a hat that complements or matches the colors in your outfit. You can opt for a hat that matches one of the dominant colors in your ensemble, or go for a contrasting color to create a bold and eye-catching combination.

Balance the proportions: Consider the size and shape of your hat in relation to your outfit and your own features. If you're wearing a voluminous dress, a smaller, more structured hat might work best. Similarly, if you're wearing a sleek, minimalist outfit, a larger, more dramatic hat could provide a striking contrast.

Pay attention to style and mood: Match the style and mood of your hat to your overall outfit. For example, a boater hat can add a playful and retro touch to a vintage-inspired ensemble, while a sophisticated fedora can elevate a more tailored and polished look.

Kate Middleton's love of hats goes beyond mere fashion; it is a nod to tradition, a celebration of style, and a testament to her own unique sense of grace and poise. With every hat she wears, Kate continues to captivate the world, proving that a well-chosen accessory can truly make a lasting impression.