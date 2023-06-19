Princess Kate wows in silky polka-dot dress in stunning pictures at Windsor Castle

The Princess of Wales wowed in new pictures at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Monday, as she stepped out with the royal family for King Charles' first Order of the Garter service as monarch.

Kate looked beautiful in one of her favourite designers Alessandra Rich, wearing a monochrome polka-dot midi dress with a high neckline, teamed with a pair of chic toe-cap heels.

To complete her look, the Princess wore a statement Philip Treacy hat with feather detailing, teamed with the late Princess Diana's Collingwood Pearl Drop Earrings. As ever, she added natural makeup and a rosey-pink lipstick.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales waved as she arrived at St George's Chapel to attend the Order Of The Garter Service

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago. The Order includes the King, who is Sovereign of the Garter, the Queen, several members of the Royal Family, and 18 knights or ladies chosen in recognition of their work.

© Getty Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie watched the proceedings from the porch outside the Chapel

Knights of the Garter are chosen personally by the King to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally – for 2023's ceremony, the Baroness Ashton of Upholland GCMG will be installed as a Lady Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, and the Lord Patten of Barnes CH will be installed as a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

It comes after the weekend's royal celebrations of Trooping the Colour, which again saw the royal family step out in their formal daywear and military attire to celebrate the official birthday of King Charles.

© Mark Cuthbert Kate wowed in emerald green at the Trooping the Colour ceremony

Once again, Kate wowed in a gorgeous new outfit – choosing to wear bold emerald green for the first time at the royal parade.

Her bejewelled buttoned coat dress was made by Singaporean designer Andrew Gn, who is also a favourite of other royal women including Queen Rania of Jordan and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.

© Getty Kate added Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond earrings to her look

Kate added a wide-brimmed Philip Treacy hat to her look and once again wore the late Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond earrings, which matched the blue buttons on her dress. An L.K.Bennett clutch bag and green Aquazzura heels completed her emerald look.

After images and videos circulated on social media, plenty of royal fashion fans reacted to Kate's look, which reminded many of elements of the late Queen Elizabeth's timeless fashion – as well as Princess Diana's.

"This is BEYOND stunning!!! That hat is to die for. Absolutely phenomenal and I love that it harkens back to the late Queen with the colour," one wrote on Instagram, while another added: "She looks absolutely flawless! I adore this colour and design. It actually reminds me of a jacket-skirt combo Diana had that had similar large ornate button detailing."