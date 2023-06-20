Jennifer Lawrence just gave the jumpsuit a princess makeover

Jennifer Lawrence's style streak is steaming on ahead and we can't help but applaud from the side lines. The Hollywood star has been absolutely killing it recently, both on the screen and on the streets.

Much of her time has been occupied with press appearances to promote her latest work. The actress is starring in upcoming coming-of-age sex comedy film No Hard Feelings, and her wardrobe has got the leading lady quality to match her role.

© Getty Jennifer wore a look by Armani Privé

The 32-year-old, who is currently undergoing something of a style renaissance, impressed us recently at the film's UK premiere in a sultry gown by Christian Dior. For the second time in the past week, Jennifer championed high impact sheer fabrics, looking resplendent out in New York.

Dressed by Jamie Mizrahi, the actress exuded a regal air in Armani Privé, utterly apt considering she was rocking an outfit fit for a princess. Eschewing a maxi dress, Jennifer strayed from tradition in favour of a shimmery jumpsuit with a pretty pink mesh overlay, covered in specks of glitter. The sheer fabric extended into the torso section, with the actress sporting a dramatic plunging look.

© Getty The actress styled her sheer jumpsuit with black accessories

Jennifer's glimmering outfit had a certain girlish charm, but she amped up the drama with black accessories. She layered a smoothly tailored jacket over her see-through jumpsuit moment, a unique featuring split cuffs and a pink pearlescent button. She accessorised with black crossover Louboutin sandals, opaque square-shaped shades and topped things off with delicate rose gold hoop earrings, adorned with large glinting gems.

Regal glamour indeed. Perhaps J-Law is hinting at her next role? Manifesting a new Disney princess film into existence…