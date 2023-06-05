Nicola Peltz's girl squad has a uniform, and it's the perfect look for spring

The actress and her friends including Selena Gomez were united in their outfit choices...

Modern style icon Nicola Peltz is the gift that keeps on giving – and now she has enlisted the help of her nearest and dearest to elevate her fashion agenda.

The Bates Motel actress recently called in the big guns, aka her personal squad of besties, to serve up some major spring style inspiration – and we are nothing short of obsessed.

The 28-year-old is no stranger to a matching outfit, although she usually calls on her husband Brooklyn Beckham rather than her mates to put in an appearance.

© Instagram Nicola and her pals were united in their fashion choices

But in her latest Instagram post, Nicola relied upon her friendship group for sartorial support. The Welcome to Chippendales star lay on a picnic blanket alongside her four pals, exuding understated effortlessness in a long-sleeved white top and baggy jeans.

© Instagram Brooklyn Beckham also got in on the matching outfit action

Every single member of her squad, including bestie Selena Gomez, wore a version of the exact same outfit – tops varied from cropped vests to round-neck tees, and there was an assortment of denim shades on show, but there was an undeniable cohesion between the friends.

Nicola excels in casual cool, and we can't help but add the crisp white tee and jeans combo to our current spring outfit repertoire. Stuck for footwear inspo? We'd slip on a pair of It-girl-approved trainers to complete the picnic-perfect look.

The finishing touch? Each member of the Peltz-Gomez clan topped things off with a pair of jet-black shades – the ideal accompaniment to a spot of sunbathing…

