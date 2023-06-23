Rihanna reveals her amazing 'fake lash' mascara hack

Rihanna is undoutedbly one of the most influential fashion and beauty muses on the planet.

Just one day after wearing a $670,000 watch around her neck as a choker (more on that below), the Fenty Beauty founder has taken to Instagram to share a personal make up tutorial, showing her 152 million followers how she gives her real lashes a fake eyelash effect.

She sits in front of the camera with a full face of dewy glam (minus mascara, obviously), with subtle pink eyeshadow and super glossy lip. Wearing just a white robe and a statement gold chain, the 35-year-old starts by showing off the product to the camera - Fenty's new Hella Thicc mascara, then applying it to her lashes.

An instant lift is immediately clear after a couple of coats. RiRi says: “I just want to keep putting it on too, ’cause it’ll look like a fake lash when I’m done." She finishes by saying: “And yes, they’re real, they’re real lashes."

Suffice to say, Rihanna fans and beauty fans alike are obsessed. Even Instagram's own account commented: "riri the makeup queen"

Accoring to Fenty Beauty, the formula is ultra-creamy, ultra-black and is sweat, humidity and transfer-resistant. It also comes with a tapered brush that 'coats and loads every lash for an effect that looks outrageous yet feels weightless'.

RiRi took a well deserved day off from winning at pregnancy fashion to give us her fake lash effect tutorial. Incase you missed it, she wore a denim bralet and jeans to Pharrell's first ever show as Louis Vuitton's creative director, paired with a Jacob & Co's white gold Brilliant Flying Tourbillon watch as a choker which boasts 30 carats of baguette-cut white diamonds and a further 338 on the movement, retailing at an eye-watering $670,000. Talk about statement accessories...

Though we may not have half a million pounds lying around for a watch, we can confirm Fenty's latest product is going straight in our summer beauty basket.