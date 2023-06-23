Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rihanna reveals her amazing 'fake lash' mascara hack
The heavily pregnant singer shared a beauty video to her Instagram story using Fenty's new Hella Thicc mascara

Rihanna at the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer

Rihanna is undoutedbly one of the most influential fashion and beauty muses on the planet.

Just one day after wearing a $670,000 watch around her neck as a choker (more on that below), the Fenty Beauty founder has taken to Instagram to share a personal make up tutorial, showing her 152 million followers how she gives her real lashes a fake eyelash effect.

She sits in front of the camera with a full face of dewy glam (minus mascara, obviously), with subtle pink eyeshadow and super glossy lip. Wearing just a white robe and a statement gold chain, the 35-year-old starts by showing off the product to the camera - Fenty's new Hella Thicc mascara, then applying it to her lashes. 

Rihanna showing her Instagram followers her Hella Thicc mascara© Instagram
An instant lift is immediately clear after a couple of coats. RiRi says: “I just want to keep putting it on too, ’cause it’ll look like a fake lash when I’m done." She finishes by saying: “And yes, they’re real, they’re real lashes."

Suffice to say, Rihanna fans and beauty fans alike are obsessed. Even Instagram's own account commented: "riri the makeup queen"

Rihanna applying mascara © Instagram
Accoring to Fenty Beauty, the formula is ultra-creamy, ultra-black and is sweat, humidity and transfer-resistant. It also comes with a tapered brush that 'coats and loads every lash for an effect that looks outrageous yet feels weightless'.

RiRi showed a close up of her fake lash look© Instagram
RiRi took a well deserved day off from winning at pregnancy fashion to give us her fake lash effect tutorial. Incase you missed it, she wore a denim bralet and jeans to Pharrell's first ever show as Louis Vuitton's creative director, paired with a Jacob & Co's white gold Brilliant Flying Tourbillon watch as a choker which boasts 30 carats of baguette-cut white diamonds and a further 338 on the movement, retailing at an eye-watering $670,000. Talk about statement accessories...

Though we may not have half a million pounds lying around for a watch, we can confirm Fenty's latest product is going straight in our summer beauty basket.

