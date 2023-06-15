How to use eyelash curlers properly: according to a lash expert

Self-explanatory, no? Think again. Curling your eyelashes is one of the daily beauty rituals that many of us plunge straight into without a moment's thought. But in order to get the most out of your tool and achieve a super curly, Bambi-like flutter, there are a few things that you ought to know…

READ: Lash extensions: the ultimate treatment guide

MORE: Eyelash tint: everything you need to know about the beauty treatment – according to an expert

What is the best eyelash curling technique?

© Getty

Guaranteed, at least one member of your friendship group will have a lash curling horror story in their beauty back catalogue that they whip out every now and then to make you all squirm. The eye area is delicate, and safety is paramount.

It may sound obvious, but make sure you can comfortably see your lashes. If that means taking a moment to adjust the position of your mirror or relocating to a well-lit room, so be it.

MORE: How to stop mascara smudging around your eyes - an expert weighs in

READ: How to bleach your eyebrows at home according to an expert

Makeup-free lashes are a must, so save the mascara application until afterwards. Ensure that your curlers are totally clean, free from makeup residue. "This ensures that the curler grips your lashes securely without the risk of pulling," explains lash expert Emmy, of Emmy Creates. Also, the curler pads should be in good condition, "not worn as a damaged rubber pad can cut your lashes".

Step 1

"Starting with clean, dry eyelashes helps ensure the curler grips to your lashes properly, minimising the chance of pulling or causing damage when you release the curler away from the lash line."

Step 2

"Position yourself in front of a well-lit mirror and hold the eyelash curler comfortably in your dominant hand. Open the curler and position the rubber pad comfortably up against the base of the upper lash line."

Step 3

"Using gentle pressure, press and hold to close the curler against your lashes for around five to 10 seconds. If you feel like you are in a comfortable position, then carefully use the curlers in a light pumping motion for extra added volume. Avoid squeezing too hard to prevent any discomfort or damage to your lashes."

Step 4

"Carefully move the curler away from your lashes, apply your favourite mascara and then repeat the process on the other eye."

What should you look for in an eyelash curler?

Curvature

"Your perfect eyelash curler should perfectly contour the shape of your eye, allowing it to fit comfortably against your lash line," Emmy says. "This ensures your curler can reach the entire width of your lashes, allowing for a uniform curl. This will help avoid any possible pinching or discomfort."

Replacement pads

"Check if your curler comes with replacement rubber pads, or if they’re easily accessible for purchase. It's important to have a cushiony lash pad to avoid breakage to the lashes, Having the option to replace them ensures the longevity of the frame of your curler, as pads wear away with frequent use."

Best eyelash curlers

Having used it for the past five years, Emmy personally loves the results of Charlotte Tilbury's Life-changing Lashes Eyelash Curler. However, she recently tried Shiseido's version, which she was also is impressed by. "These lash curlers have a flatter curvature and fit my eye shape slightly better," she says. "Japanese beauty brands are renowned for producing some of the best lash curlers out there."

I personally love my pair by Kevyn Aucoin, they're extremely easy to use and have been a staple tool in my beauty arsenal for the best part of a decade.

The Eyelash Curler - Kevyn Aucoin

Is it safe to heat your eyelash curler beforehand?

Whatever you've witnessed on #beautytok, step away from the heat source. This can cause major damage to the lashes, not to mention the rest of your delicate eye area.

How often should you be using an eyelash curler?

Moderation is key, and for Emmy that means refraining from using an eyelash curler on a daily basis. "Excessive use can put stress on your lash hairs, potentially leading to damage or breakage over time," she explains. Prioritising your lash health is far better than trying to deal with the (quite literal) fall out. Though if your lashes do need some TLC, you could use a lash oil or conditioning serum to enrich them with nutrients.

Equally, if you want to minimise your lash curler usage, Emmy recommends considering a semi-permanent solution. Lasting between four and eight weeks, a lash lift could be the ideal alternative if you're seeking a more enduring curl.

© Veronique Beranger

Key eyelash curling mistakes to avoid

1. Curling with mascara on

"One of the biggest mistakes is curling your lashes after applying mascara," Emmy says. "This can lead to clumping, pulling, and potentially damaging your lashes. Always curl your lashes before applying mascara for the best results."

2. Distractions

"All your attention needs to be on your lashes, as one slip could be costly and pull your lashes out."

3. Applying too much pressure

"Avoid using excessive force when curling your lashes. Applying too much pressure can cause discomfort, pinching, or even breakage. Gently squeeze the curler for a few seconds, ensuring a comfortable yet effective curl."

4. Not replacing curler pads

"Over time, the rubber pads on the eyelash curler can wear out, losing their effectiveness and potentially causing discomfort or damage to your lashes. Regularly check and replace the pads when necessary to maintain optimal performance."

5. Ignoring hygiene

"Remember to keep your eyelash curler clean to prevent the build-up of bacteria or makeup residue. Wipe the curler clean and use an alcohol spray to kill bacteria."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.